CHEYENNE – The fearlessness that Laramie County Community College volleyball coach Zach Shaver has come to admire in Sade Christiansen was engrained at a young age.
“From the first time I started playing volleyball, my coaches would always hit the ball really hard, so I knew that was something I had to expect,” said Christiansen, who hails from Clearfield, Utah.
The willingness to not back down from powerful hitters is one trait that has helped make Christiansen a standout libero for LCCC, who posted 400 digs as a freshman. She also possesses two skills necessary for Shaver to even give players a crack at filling the defensive specialist role: quickness that allows her to get to difficult hits and the ability to create options off them.
“They have to have a passer rating of 2.2 or better on a scale of 0-3 and be our best defensive player to even be considered for the libero spot,” Shaver said. “We have a team of good passers, but the libero has to be the anchor. They’re in charge of serve-receive and making adjustments, depending on who the server is and what we’re struggling with.
“She has experience in Region IX, and in the postseason, she’s able to draw from and do those things for us.”
Liberos are often the shortest players on volleyball teams. At 5-foot-3, Christiansen is the Golden Eagles’ shortest player by two inches.
“I played front row my freshman year of high school, but I knew it wasn’t realistic. I knew I was going to have to be a libero if I wanted to keep playing,” Christiansen said with a laugh.
Shaver jokes that Christiansen is still a hitter at heart. She embraces her role and takes pride in it.
“You get to be super scrappy. You’re always diving on the floor and always going after balls,” Christiansen said. “It’s really fun to score points as a hitter, but you get the enjoyment of taking something away from the hitter when you’re a libero.
“When the hitter swings and hits it really hard, and you pick it up, that’s like a slap in the face to them. Being part of the backbone of the whole game feels good. Everything after the serve happens from a pass.”
Christiansen had 105 more digs than the next-closest LCCC player last fall. She had five matches with 20 or more digs, including a 26-dig effort during a five-set loss to Butler Community College.
Despite those impressive stats and how well she played throughout the season, Christiansen didn’t feel comfortable and like she belonged until late in the campaign.
“It took me a long time to feel like my teammates trusted me to make a difference on the court,” said Christiansen, who is studying secondary education with the goal of being a high school teacher. “I felt that coach Zach Shaver had confidence in me, and I heard from some of my older teammates that they trusted me and had confidence in me. That helped me a lot.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.