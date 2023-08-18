CHEYENNE – The fearlessness that Laramie County Community College volleyball coach Zach Shaver has come to admire in Sade Christiansen was engrained at a young age.

“From the first time I started playing volleyball, my coaches would always hit the ball really hard, so I knew that was something I had to expect,” said Christiansen, who hails from Clearfield, Utah.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus