CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Sage Miller is one of just two saddle bronc riders with two qualified rides at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper.
Miller scored 63.5 points during Sunday afternoon’s Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway performance that annually opens the event. On Tuesday, he scored 74 points during morning slack and another 70 in the night performance. Miller had 207.5 points on three rides.
McNeese State’s Shea Fournier is the only other cowboy with three scores, and leads with 234 points.
Breakaway roper Hayden Madsen caught her calf on her final run of the CNFR. She posted a time of 2.2 seconds during Tuesday night’s performance, which is tied for the go-round lead. She had a no-score Sunday afternoon and during slack Tuesday morning.
Breakaway roper Payton Feyder will make her third run of the rodeo tonight. She stopped the clock in 3.0 seconds during Sunday afternoon’s performance, but had a no-time Tuesday morning.
Steer wrestler Bernard Girard posted a time of 5.0 seconds during slack Tuesday. He had a no-time on his first run Monday morning. He will make his final attempt during tonight’s main performance.
Bull rider Stefan Tonita – who placed fifth at last year’s CNFR – was thrown from all three of his draws this week.