CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team kicks off its season at 1 p.m. today at home against No. 2-ranked Arizona Western. The Golden Eagles are looking to build on a Region IX tournament championship appearance from a year prior.

With the majority of the Golden Eagles' offensive production departing the team this offseason, someone on the team will need to step up and fill their shoes. Former Cheyenne Central standout Caden Smith is one of the players head coach Fernando Perez expects to take on a bigger role for the team.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

