CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team kicks off its season at 1 p.m. today at home against No. 2-ranked Arizona Western. The Golden Eagles are looking to build on a Region IX tournament championship appearance from a year prior.
With the majority of the Golden Eagles' offensive production departing the team this offseason, someone on the team will need to step up and fill their shoes. Former Cheyenne Central standout Caden Smith is one of the players head coach Fernando Perez expects to take on a bigger role for the team.
“He is a phenomenal human, and I think he has grown (a ton since last year),” Perez said. “I think he doesn’t necessarily have big shoes to fill, but he is a hard worker and gets it done.”
Last season was a learning curve for Smith. After potting 10 goals for Central during his senior season, Smith learned very quickly the college game was far different. Not just in terms of the speed of the game, but also what it took to be successful at that level.
It’s a lesson he took to heart. Entering this season, Smith has worked on fine-tuning the simple aspects of his game. This included spending the summer training with former Cheyenne Central teammate and friend Justin Hendren.
“I tried to get a lot of touches on the ball,” Smith said. “I wanted to improve my passing and first touch, and clean everything up. I just want to do the little things right, so that was what I tried working on.”
Instead of being the team’s star player last season, Smith served as an energy player. His job was to come off the bench and provide the team with a spark. His role allowed him to appear in just seven games for the Golden Eagles, where he did not record any goals or assists.
While the role wasn’t exactly what he wanted, Smith never outwardly complained about it, Perez said. It shows off the kind of work ethic and mindset necessary for athletes at the collegiate level.
It is also what has given Perez faith that he is ready to take on a bigger role with the team.
“It comes from the way he was raised and coming to us in the sense of him being a hard worker and understanding (the information we are trying to give him),” Perez said. “He always says 'yes' or 'no, I don’t understand,' but he always puts his head down and just works.
“I have never heard him complain or say anything negative or slouch his shoulders. He just shakes your hand, says 'yes, sir' and moves on.”
Smith is well aware his hard work both last season and this season will be put to the test starting today. However, the midfielder is confident the lessons he learned will help him find the success both he and his team need.
“I just have to keep working hard,” he said. “The college game is a lot tougher and a lot faster than high school. I just have to keep working hard to stay at that level.”
Smith is one of seven returning players for the Eagles this fall, and a lot has changed from the year prior.
The transient nature of junior college is just something teams and coaches have to deal with. One of the most important things, according to Perez, is quickly rebuilding lost chemistry.
The Eagles have been hard at work doing so. The team has been active doing different community outreach events in the city of Cheyenne. It has ranged from helping out with Kicks for Kids, to helping set up for and marshal the Pink Ribbon Run and other things around town.
Participating in these outreach programs has helped the team form a tight-knit bond, Smith said.
“We’ve been getting to know each other (over the experiences),” he said. “It’s good for us, and it’s good that we are helping our community.”
The newfound chemistry is something the Eagles hope to build on for the upcoming year. For Smith and the rest of the team, the goal is simple: just win.
