CHEYENNE – Although their careers with the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer program have ended, Cole Van Holland and Noah Espino-Kennedy will continue to hold down the back line together on the pitch.
On Tuesday, the two defenders signed to continue their careers at NCAA Division II University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. UCCS is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They will join former Golden Eagles goalkeeper Declan Domyan, who has also committed to the Mountain Lions.
“Having some players down there that I’m familiar with will help with the transition,” Espino-Kennedy said. “This was one of my only options, so I’m glad it worked out … it’s a good region to play in in Division II.”
Van Holland said the mentality of the UCCS program and its players resembles that of LCCC, and there’s an opportunity to help build success – something they were familiar with during their time in Cheyenne.
The team had a combined record of 25-5-3 over its previous two seasons.
“It was nice knowing what I was stepping into a little bit,” said Van Holland, who is from Canton, South Dakota. “I feel like we have a chance to build something special like we did here. There’s a lot of guys that carry that winning mentality down there, and we could be pretty successful.”
The staff at UCCS was upfront with Van Holland about mutual expectations, which was something he appreciated when weighing his options between different programs.
“I like the coaching staff and what they had to say about their season. They were pretty honest with me and told me what they wanted me to come down there and do,” Van Holland said. “There was a level of transparency that I didn’t get from a lot of other schools.”
Espino-Kennedy also knows how to establish his role and help energize the team, he said.
“Hopefully, I can bring some organization and some intensity and some help in controlling the defense,” said Espino-Kennedy, who hails from Thornton, Colorado. “Then I can just grow from there.”
Van Holland started in 17 of the 18 games he appeared in last season and recorded one goal and three assists while Espino-Kennedy started in 10 of the 13 contests he saw action in last season. The duo helped LCCC capture a Region IX championship and reach the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in November.
Their skills are just a glimpse of what they will provide to the Mountain Lions, interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said.
“It’s not just going to be what we taught them about soccer, but they’ll also just continue to be that good person that they are and continue to be leaders,” Perez said. “They’ll incorporate that into that program as well as they did for us.”