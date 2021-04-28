CHEYENNE — A goal from sophomore Jessica Lemmon lifted the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Western Wyoming Community College on Monday.
Lemmon’s goal came on a free kick in the 60th minute.
“They had us pinned in moments. It’s tough to get off the bus and play in the first half, but we played well in the set pack,” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “We earned that set piece and (Lemmon) put in an absolutely beauty of a shot that curled in and hit one bar and the next. Our back line was stout, and so was Larissa (Sitzler) in goal. We didn’t give them good looks. It’s good to see that we’re playing like a playoff team already.”
The Golden Eagles host Northeastern College at 4 p.m. Friday.
LCCC 1, WWCC 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: LCCC, Lemmon (unassissted), 60.
Shots: LCCC 6, WWCC 14. Shots on goal: LCCC 3, WWCC 10. Saves: LCCC 10 (Sitzler, Murray, Wulff), WWCC 2 (Hicks).
Corner kicks: LCCC 2, WWCC 4. Offsides: LCCC 1, WWCC 0. Fouls: LCCC 3, WWWC 1.