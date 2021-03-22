CHEYENNE – Sophomore’s Arion Lewis and Erik Oliver both scored 18 points to help the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team to a 71-57 victory over visiting Northwest College on Sunday afternoon.
Lewis also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.
LCCC shot 51% (28 for 55) from the floor and 89% (8 for 9) from the free-throw line. The Trappers went 29.7% from the floor (22 for 74).
Sophomore forward Nolan Causwell chipped in with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Guard Ghared Boys chipped in with 13 points and eight boards off the bench.
The Eagles play at Western Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rock Springs.