CHEYENNE – Rigan McInerney jumped at the photographer’s offer to let the Laramie County Community College volleyball team take some fun portraits during media day earlier this month.
“Can I get one in my (Dennis) Rodman shirt,” she asked enthusiastically.
McInerney got the shirt featuring a caricature of the 1990s NBA star – known as much for his tattoos, piercings, dyed hair and free-spirited approach to life as his rebounding prowess – at a thrift shop. She ordered a poster of Rodman for her dorm room, but it has been languishing on back order.
“I like that he’s totally himself and doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him,” McInerney said. “Plus, he balled.”
McKenzie Earl is entering her third season as McInerney’s teammate, and sees her roommate and Rodman as kindred spirits.
“(McInerney) is very free-spirited and outgoing,” Earl said. “She’s so fun to be around because she can get anyone out of a bad mood. You need that during tough times in life and on the court.
“She’s not afraid to be herself.”
That McInerney can maintain a positive temperament despite all she’s been through over the past few years is a testament to her fortitude.
***
McInerney didn’t expect to be wearing a Golden Eagles uniform this fall. She posted 361 kills and 326 digs during the 2021 season, including an LCCC single-match record 27 during a win over Colorado Northwestern.
The Thunder Basin High graduate earned All-Region IX North honors for the second consecutive season and signed a letter of intent to continue her career at NCAA Division II University of Charleston (West Virginia) in the spring.
She did all that despite dealing with her second bout of compartment syndrome caused by internal bleeding in her lower legs. McInerney had surgery to rectify the condition when it first appeared after her freshman year of high school. Compartment syndrome is so rare that is almost never reoccurs after surgery.
That’s why McInerney was thrown off by the symptoms she noticed while out jogging last summer. The heavy-leggedness she felt while playing volleyball made it impossible to ignore.
“I was jumping so much they became like cement blocks,” McInerney said. “I had the same numbness and pins-and-needles feeling I did in high school. In the middle of games, I would reach down and not be able to push in on my skin.”
McInerney had a fasciotomy on her left leg in January and her right leg in March. She felt like she rushed her return as a high-schooler, and forced herself to take the appropriate amount of recovery time this go-round. All of her spring courses were online, and the most activity she did was taking her official visits to four-year schools.
Taking that much time off wasn’t easy for an athlete who originally signed with LCCC as both a volleyball and basketball player. COVID-19 forced McInerney to choose a college sport, and compartment syndrome forced her to slow down. It has permanently altered her athletic life.
“I’m going to deal with it all my life, so I just have to manage it now,” she said. “I have to listen to my body and give myself time off occasionally. Coach (Zach) Shaver has been great about giving me time off when I need it. And (athletic trainer Sarah Charron) has been great about looking out for me, even when I think I can practice. She’s been my better judgement.”
Shaver – who is in his first season with LCCC – hasn’t hesitated to give McInerney breaks when necessary. He wants her to be as healthy as possible this season and beyond, but he also noted that a two-time all-region player doesn’t need as many practice repetitions as newcomers and players fighting for playing time.
***
Shaver didn’t know he was going to have McInerney on his roster until two weeks before the Eagles reported for practice. He expected to know her as a name on the list of former LCCC standouts, who moved on to the next level.
Life intervened.
McInerney’s father, Todd McInerney, has had nine heart surgeries since 2021. The most recent came in June at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
“He’s back home and struggling, and they aren’t sure about his longevity,” McInerney said. “He has fluid around his heart, and he’s not doing great overall.
“… It’s been overwhelming and a lot to deal with. I’ve had to grow up a lot as a person.”
Todd encouraged his daughter to go to the University of Charleston as planned. Rigan describes Todd as her best friend, with a big voice in her life decisions. However, she couldn’t stomach the thought of being all the way across the country from her family at a time like this.
“I wouldn’t have been able to be mentally committed out there because I would have been worried about how my dad’s doing,” she said. “If I wanted to drive home and see him after a Saturday game, I can. That makes me feel so much less stressed.
“Family is the priority in this case. I’m not going to play volleyball the rest of my life.”
McInerney is studying biology at LCCC and intends to apply to medical school.
“I’m sure that will take be far away and allow me to spread my wings somewhere new,” she said. “For now, I’m happy to be around LCCC for another semester because it means I can see (my dad).”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.