CHEYENNE – The women’s soccer team at Laramie County Community College found itself in a dog fight until the final 10 minutes of its match against Western Nebraska on Saturday.

With both teams jockeying for playoff position, the Golden Eagles' sophomores stepped up. Led by Mattiese Loretan and Hannah Cornaby’s late goals, LCCC knocked off Western Nebraska 2-0 on sophomore day.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

