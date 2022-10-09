CHEYENNE – The women’s soccer team at Laramie County Community College found itself in a dog fight until the final 10 minutes of its match against Western Nebraska on Saturday.
With both teams jockeying for playoff position, the Golden Eagles' sophomores stepped up. Led by Mattiese Loretan and Hannah Cornaby’s late goals, LCCC knocked off Western Nebraska 2-0 on sophomore day.
“All of the sophomores mean a lot (to us),” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “They have adjusted so well and played their roles on the team, and have been leaders. I couldn’t be happier with how this team works, and the sophomores are apart of that.”
LCCC generated five grade-a scoring chances in the first half but were unable to convert on any of them. Of those chances, Loretan had the best one. Loretan broke into the box with Macey Woolcock two-on-one, but Loretan tapped the ball just wide of the net.
Despite being able to trap the Cougars in their zone for an overwhelming majority of the second half, the goals were not coming. Part of the reason for this was a failure to finish, but a good portion of it was due to goalkeeper Summer Parnell.
Parnell was tested heavily during the second half with her team being heavily outshot, but she stood tall in net and made big saves to keep LCCC off the board.
“We created a lot of opportunities and you have to give it to the goalkeeper,” Gardner said. “She made some great saves. There was three of them that I thought were going in the net and she kind of, out of nowhere, blocked it or tipped it over the net.”
Eventually, however, the brick wall in net broke. With just under 10 minutes to play, Loretan chipped a shot on net that went over Parnell’s back on the ground and into the back of the net.
The goal from Loretan seemed to settle down the Eagles. Up until that point, they looked tense and nervous on the sidelines. Once Loretan’s goal went in, everything changed and they looked like they got their confidence back.
Two minutes after Loretan’s goal, Cornaby headed in a free kick to give LCCC the 2-0 lead.
“We were lining up and in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I’m going to get this, I’m going to get something on this,” Cornaby said. “(Ellie Williams) kicked it, I made a run pretty early on and it just went right to my head. I flicked it in.”
Just after the 86 minute mark, Western Nebraska had one final chance to stem the tide. Freshmen goaltender Kiara Kershaw, who had not been tested much at all in the contest, came up with a huge save diving to her right to preserve the shut out.
The win marks a major moment for the Eagles. Like the men's team, which won 4-2 earlier in the day, the team now control’s its own destiny in the playoff position. If they are able to win their next two games, which will not be easy according to Gardner, they will host the Region IX playoff tournament.
“I think we are on an upward slope,” Cornaby said. “I am super excited to see where we go.”
