CHEYENNE – When the tide turned during Thursday night’s Region IX quarterfinal matchup, it did a complete 180.
McCook Community College trailed Laramie County Community College by as much as 13 points during the first half, but used a big second-half run to take an 89-82 victory.
The Indians outscored LCCC 22-2 over a span of 6 minutes, 27 seconds during the second half to take a 13-point lead of their own. They shot 67% from the floor in the second half (18 of 27) after shooting 44% (14 for 32) in the first.
"Nothing went well in the second half," interim Golden Eagles coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. "It seemed like we couldn't find our legs, find our groove or whatever you want to call it.
"I told our guys after the game to be proud of the way they bounced back this season. The atmosphere in the gym was amazing. We have nothing to be ashamed off. They fought like they have all year, we just ran out of time."
LCCC finished the season 11-12, but won eight of its final 11 games.
The Eagles shot 52.5% (31 of 59) on the night.
"This whole game came down to defense," LCCC sophomore guard Ghared Boyce said. "We got what we wanted on offense, but they exploited some matchups and pushed us around a little bit. We kept fighting back, but it wasn't enough.
"When we were up nine at the half, we got complacent. They came out hungry, but we didn't."
Julian Lual sparked McCook’s spurt with baskets on consecutive possessions that gave the Indians their first lead of the night 56-53.
Lual finished with 24 points on 11 for 15 shooting. Indians sophomore guard Damien Perry – who spent his freshman campaign at LCCC – added 20 points and five assists.
McCook (14-9) also got 16 points from William Lee and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Rahkiem Petterson.
Little went wrong for the Golden Eagles during the first half.
A 14-2 run early in the first half helped LCCC take the first of three 13-point advantages in the opening 20 minutes. Freshman guard Xavier McCord scored 10 of the Eagles’ first 17 points.
McCook used a 12-3 run to trim the advantage to 30-26 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Sophomore guard Erik Oliver knocked down a jumper to reignite the Eagles’ offense. Classmate Arion Lewis added a jumper of his own before Oliver knocked down a 3 to stretch the lead to 37-27.
LCCC grabbed momentum late in the frame when McCord caught an in-bounds pass with 1 second remaining on the shot clock and flung a wild shot toward the basket that banged off the glass and went in for a 40-31 halftime edge.
Boyce fronted LCCC with 27 points. He was 7 for 13 from behind the 3-point line. Oliver chipped in with 20 points and seven assists, while McCord finished with 17 points and 10 boards.
Lewis had 12 points.