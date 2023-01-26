CHEYENNE – If there was any doubt as to what Laramie County Community College sophomore Xavier McCord meant to the Golden Eagles, those questions were answered Wednesday night.
In a second-half performance for the ages, McCord delivered 48 points, which ranks as the third-highest single-game point total in LCCC history to help will his team past the Western Wyoming Mustangs with an 88-86 win.
“It is hard to put into words what that kid means to this program,” LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “We rode him tonight, and he had to turn into superman.’”
The game started off as a back-and-forth affair. Both teams went on runs and momentum swings were plenty. Every time one team went on a run, the other punched right back and grabbed momentum. In the end, however, LCCC did just enough to carry a 39-37 lead into the break.
McCord played a big role in the team’s success in the first half, leading the team with nine points. He had help from sophomore Tristan Starks and freshman Pedro Ellery, who accounted for eight points each.
But things quickly went south for the Golden Eagles to start the second half. Western Wyoming opened the half by scoring the first five points to regain the lead. The Mustangs continued to build on that lead and, by the midway point, they had seized all momentum in the game.
To open the second half, McCord did what he could to keep the team in the game. The sophomore scored eight of the team’s first 10 points, catching fire in the process. He went on to score 39 of the team’s 49 points in the half.
“I was just trying to be aggressive,” said McCord, who also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists. “They kept trying to double, and I just (kept trying to) go up strong.”
Despite his best efforts, however Western Wyoming's lead did not dissipate. The Mustangs were led by a 12-point second half from sophomore Hugo Ferreira and countered every punch LCCC threw at them.
With 5 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the game, LCCC found itself down 78-68. McCord continued to deliver for the team, but he needed some help. That is when Ben Hageman stepped up to the plate. The sophomore converted a clutch and-one, which started to spark the comeback.
Over the course of the next four minutes, and some more big-time shots and free throws from McCord, LCCC cut the deficit to three – the closest they had been since the start of the half.
With 63 seconds to go, freshman Jordan Reed stripped Western Wyoming’s Franklin Agu of the ball. McCord calmly took the ball up the court and made a one-handed turnaround shot from the block to give LCCC its first lead of the half.
“As a point guard, when I see a guy going crazy like that, I am not asking for the ball,” Reed said. “I’m going to give it to him every time until he stops scoring.”
However, McCord was called for a foul on Agu on the next possession and the sophomore redeemed his earlier mistake by knocking down two clutch free throws to restore Western Wyoming’s lead 86-85.
But McCord would not be denied and with 18 seconds left in the game, the Cheyenne East product drove the baseline and made a shot from just below the net to record his 48th point of the night. More importantly it gave LCCC a one-point lead.
Up until this point, McCord had been the offensive spark the team needed. But with six seconds left, he made the play of the game when he forced a turnover to give the ball back to his team. McCord dove for a loose ball that went off the leg of Western Wyoming’s Tyson Hawkins.
“I knew I had to buckle down (on defense),” McCord said. “The play before that, I let up an easy one and sent them to the free throw line. I had to get that one back, I had to help my team. I had to do whatever I could to get that stop.”
The ball found its way to Hageman below the Mustangs' net, where he was immediately fouled. He made one of his two free throws to extend the lead to two. Western Wyoming had one last chance at the horn, but the 3-pointer from Jackson Keil went of the front rim. The rebound was secured by Brandon Tchouya, and the comeback victory was sealed.
McCord’s 48-point performance eclipsed Kevin Jones’ 47-point outing against Central Wyoming in 1980. Only Jones’ 50-point effort the same year against Eastern Wyoming and Erik Oliver’s 51-point performance against Northwest in 2020 were higher on the list.
LCCC will be at it again Saturday night when it faces off against Casper College at Storey Gym. The hope with the team is that a win like this will help them learn how to win tight games and build momentum moving forward.
“It was a big home game for us,” McCord said. “For it to be a close one and a battle, it was good for us to build character and for us to learn as a team.”