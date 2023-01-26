Xavier McCord

Xavier McCord

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – If there was any doubt as to what Laramie County Community College sophomore Xavier McCord meant to the Golden Eagles, those questions were answered Wednesday night.

In a second-half performance for the ages, McCord delivered 48 points, which ranks as the third-highest single-game point total in LCCC history to help will his team past the Western Wyoming Mustangs with an 88-86 win.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

