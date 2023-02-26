CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord and Tristan Starks both scored 24 points to help the Laramie County Community College mens’ basketball team beat Eastern Wyoming College 109-97 on Saturday in Torrington.


McCord also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Brandon Tchouya added 21 points, while Jayden McCray chipped in with 16. Jordan Reed finished with 10 points.

