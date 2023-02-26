Xavier McCord
Tristan Starks
CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord and Tristan Starks both scored 24 points to help the Laramie County Community College mens’ basketball team beat Eastern Wyoming College 109-97 on Saturday in Torrington.
McCord also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists. Brandon Tchouya added 21 points, while Jayden McCray chipped in with 16. Jordan Reed finished with 10 points.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.