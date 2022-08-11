Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – Change has been the one constant during McKenzie Earl’s two seasons with the Laramie County Community College volleyball team.

She played setter and rightside hitter at Rawlins High and with her club team, but became a defensive specialist when she joined the Golden Eagles last fall. She was forced to move to middle blocker when LCCC became thin at that position.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

