CHEYENNE – Change has been the one constant during McKenzie Earl’s two seasons with the Laramie County Community College volleyball team.
She played setter and rightside hitter at Rawlins High and with her club team, but became a defensive specialist when she joined the Golden Eagles last fall. She was forced to move to middle blocker when LCCC became thin at that position.
“That was a crazy change,” Earl said during LCCC media day Monday. “College volleyball is a lot quicker than high school to begin with, but I had never played middle in my life. That was a big adjustment.
“We lost all four middles we started the season with by the Region IX tournament. We all had to step up and play middle.”
Earl finished the season with 123 kills and 99 digs to help LCCC post a 12-16 record. She will be back on the move when the Eagles open this season, but she’ll be playing the two positions she’s most comfortable with – rightside hitter and setter.
“Those are positions you can play at the same time,” first-year LCCC coach Zach Shaver said. “She could still play defense if we needed her to, but she’ll play setter and rightside. That’s where she fits the best.”
Earl was a four-time All-Class 3A selection, and helped Rawlins to a state title in 2019. The Outlaws were state runners-up in 2017 and ’18.
Moving to defensive specialist was a relatively easy switch for Earl, who played all six rotations in high school.
“You have to play defense if you’re going to play all the way around,” said Earl, whose older sister McKayla was a defensive specialist for LCCC in 2018 and ’19. “That wasn’t hard for me. That was a lot easier than stepping into the middle.
“When I was a (defensive specialist), I missed hitting a lot. I love being the go-to player and being able to score points you really need when you have to get out of a rut. That’s what I missed most.”
Keri Coats – the coach who recruited Earl – stepped down after last season to take a full-time teaching position. LCCC initially decided to go with a one-season interim coach, but changed its mind shortly after spring practice ended. Shaver wasn’t hired until late June.
Earl wasn’t sure what this coming season held from a coaching or roster standpoint, which is why she continued to hone her skills as a middle blocker. Those efforts weren’t for naught, she said.
“Working on being a middle can help you with so many other parts of the game,” she said. “You have to be super quick agility-wise, and it never hurts to be more fast and agile. Middle also helped me with my blocking.
“I was never the best blocker, and that’s what the middle’s main job is. My blocking is going to be even better this year.”
Make no mistake, though, Earl is also looking forward to playing setter.
“It always feels great giving your teammates a good ball and watching them put it down and be excited for themselves,” Earl said.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.