CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College kept popping up as Ayana McWilliams looked for coaching vacancies.
She was looking to get back into coaching, but wasn’t sure a school in Wyoming would give more than a passing look at a candidate living in Georgia.
“I wasn’t even sure they would interview someone from the East Coast,” McWilliams said. “I kept seeing it, kept seeing it and kept seeing it while I was out on the prowl for a job, so I decided to take a look at it."
McWilliams researched Cheyenne, LCCC, its fifth-year women’s basketball program and Region IX. She also considered what she wanted from her coaching career and decided to take a shot at the Golden Eagles job.
"There were a few things that resonated with me in terms of wanting to help the student-athletes and prepare them for the next level," McWilliams said. "I think at this point in my career, I would be good for the junior college level and helping prepare those kids to move on to a four-year situation."
On Monday, she was announced as LCCC’s new head coach.
“During her practice session with our players, she worked hard and built a good connection with them right off the bat,” interim athletics director Cynthia Henning said. “She explained things well, showed the players the big picture view of what they’d be doing and then broke it down into little parts.
“She gave a lot of feedback to the athletes as they were learning her system. Then she built it back up to show them how it all worked together.”
McWilliams likes the whole-part-whole teaching method.
“We’ll break it down to the smallest levels through repetition and then put it all back together so it connects for them,” she said.
McWilliams was most recently head coach at NCAA Division II Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri. She guided the Blue Tigers to a 22-87 record between 2016-20. McWilliams was let go after the 2020 campaign.
She also has been an assistant at NCAA Division I South Carolina-Upstate. McWilliams was sidelined for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been working as a substitute teacher as she waited to make her next move.
McWilliams wants defense to be her team’s calling card.
“I love an up-tempo game where the defense creates your offense,” she said. “We’re going to get after people. We’ll play a good variety of different things. We’ll play a lot of junk defenses and a lot of press to turn up the tempo of the game and create some offensive opportunities in transition.”
Offensively, McWilliams prefers a four-guard motion offense with a big patrolling the paint. However, she is willing to adapt depending on what LCCC has returning.
“We’ll put them in the best situation to be successful,” McWilliams said.
LCCC brought in four finalists for in-person interviews, including interim coach Danielle Rinaldo. Rinaldo – who spent the previous two seasons as Brian Ortmeier’s assistant – guided the Eagles to a 12-10 record this winter.
“We brought in four really strong candidates and were excited about all of them,” Henning said. “(McWilliams) really rose to the top.”