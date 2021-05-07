CHEYENNE – Like most incoming freshmen, Jonathan Jimenez-Flores was excited to start his first year at Laramie County Community College.
The Longmont, Colorado, product looked forward to all of the standard highlights such as furthering his education, the freedom of college life and suiting up for the Golden Eagles’ soccer team.
That last part brought the most excitement, especially the prospect of playing with Omar Castruita. Jimenez-Flores’ Niwot High teams had gone toe-to-toe with Castruita’s Boulder High clubs several times, and Jimenez-Flores always walked away impressed with Castruita.
“Going up against him, you knew what he could do and how insane his talent was,” Jimenez-Flores said. “He’s probably the best player I’ve ever played with.
“I was excited to come play with him, and I was excited for everyone else who was going to get to play with him.”
Players like playing alongside Castruita because of the unselfish approach that helped him tie LCCC’s career assists record in just one season.
The 5-foot-7 midfielder dished out 19 assists as a freshman to help the Eagles reach the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. Castruita also tallied seven goals. He was voted Region IX freshman of the year, and earned second team All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America).
“He seems like he has eyes in the back of his head sometimes,” said Manny Tapia, who paced LCCC with 15 goals in 2019. “His IQ is so high. He just knows how to play soccer. As a striker, it’s amazing to play soccer with someone like that. I get so many chances.”
Castruita missed LCCC’s first three games of this season, but has since taken sole possession of the school’s career assists record. He has dished out five assists in the four matches he has played in for the No. 18-ranked Eagles (4-1-1 overall, 3-1 Region IX) entering today’s match at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.
Castruita tied LCCC’s single-game assists record by helping on four goals during a 6-0 victory against Central Wyoming College on April 19.
“Assists are sometimes better than goals,” Castruita said. “Breaking that record means a lot to me. I have always loved feeding my forwards so they can score goals.”
Rewriting record books is nothing new for Castruita. He was a two-time All-American and three-time all-state selection while scoring 40 goals and assisting on 53 others during 66 career varsity matches at Boulder High. Both are school records.
The Eagles still have three matches left in their season. Castruita will have a big say in how deep LCCC goes into the postseason.
“He knows where the other players are on the field, where he is aiming and how he’s going to get the ball to whoever makes the run,” LCCC coach Vince Gibson said. “He has great positional awareness, and his vision is phenomenal.”