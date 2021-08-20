CHEYENNE – The No. 7-ranked Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team spent the first half of its season-opener playing too compact.
That style helped an Iowa Lakes Community College side that only had 13 available players because it didn’t have to expend so much energy chasing the Golden Eagles.
LCCC held a halftime lead, but second-year coach Nate Ulness wanted to see his squad spread the field and the margin on the scoreboard. The Eagles did both and scored three second-half goals during a 5-1 victory at LCCC.
“It was good to get a full game under our belts because we were only able to get 45 minutes in during our exhibition,” Ulness said. “There are still some things we needed to see, and you could tell there were a lot of jitters out there.
“They did a great job collectively of taking a breath and responding after halftime. We played the ball, got it going side-to-side and exposed a team that didn’t have as many players as we do.”
Sophomore forward Ainsley Basich gave the Eagles the lead in the 21st minute. Classmate Jenaya Brown played the ball to her from inside the penalty area, and Basich hit a right-footed shot into the left upper corner of the goal.
Iowa Lakes answered in the 26th when Vanessa Hernandez chipped a righty shot over the head of LCCC goalkeeper London Ewing and into the far side netting to level the score 1-1.
Brown gave the Eagles the lead for good by converting in the 43rd minute off an assist from Basich for a 2-1 halftime lead. That score gave LCCC momentum going into the second half.
“That gave us all a lot of energy and really got us excited to go back out there,” sophomore Andi Hunsicker said. “We played a little faster than we did in the first half. We did a lot better job of communicating, and that put us one step ahead.
“We lost our shape in the first half and were pinching in. In the second half, we played out wide, found our wings, got balls to the end line and were able to cross them.”
Hunsicker netted the first goal of her college career in the 62nd minute by running onto a loose ball and hitting it over the head of Lakers goalkeeper Valentina Jimenez for a 3-1 advantage.
“I’ve been wanting to get that goal for a long time, and it finally happened,” Hunsicker said. “Hopefully that gives me the confidence I need to go out and get a couple more.”
Emily Reddish extended the lead to 4-1 in the 65th off an assist from sophomore defender Erin Griess. Peyton Oleson converted a rebound off the crossbar in the 74th for the final margin.
LCCC hosts Utah State Eastern at 11 a.m. Saturday.
LCCC 5, IOWA LAKES 1
Halftime: 2-1.
Goals: LCCC, Basich (Brown), 21. ILCC, Hernandez (unassisted), 26. LCCC, Brown (Basich), 43. LCCC, Hunsicker (unassisted), 62. LCCC, Reddish (E. Griess), 65. LCCC, Oleson (unassisted), 74.
Shots: ILCC 5, LCCC 36. Shots on goal: ILCC 2, LCCC 17. Saves: ILCC 12 (Jimenez); LCCC 1 (Ewing).
Corner kicks: ILCC 1, LCCC 11. Offsides: ILCC 0, LCCC 3. Fouls: ILCC 8, LCCC 7.