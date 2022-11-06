Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College's volleyball season came to a close Saturday with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 loss to Northeastern Junior College at the Region IX tournament.

Freshman Demi Stauffenberg posted eight kills and six digs for the Golden Eagles. Sophomore setter Brook Parker dished out 18 assists, while libero Sadie Christiansen added 17 digs.

