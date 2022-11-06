Northeastern ends LCCC's volleyball season Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College's volleyball season came to a close Saturday with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 loss to Northeastern Junior College at the Region IX tournament.Freshman Demi Stauffenberg posted eight kills and six digs for the Golden Eagles. Sophomore setter Brook Parker dished out 18 assists, while libero Sadie Christiansen added 17 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Brook Parker Demi Stauffenberg Sport University Volleyball Kill Assist Sophomore Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game Poke in the Pros: Wingard excels on special teams for Jags