Laramie County Community College sophomore midfielder Isaac Perez, left, competes with Northeastern freshman David Schubel for possession during a soccer match Saturday at LCCC. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYNNE – Northeastern Junior College shut out Laramie County Community 2-0 on Saturday in Cheyenne.
Despite a strong showing in the first half, the Golden Eagles were unable to take advantage of some early chances and failed to play a 90-minute game.
“(Northeastern) played the 90 minutes,” interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “They played well, and I give them credit.”
The Golden Eagles controlled much of the first half, generating five scoring chances and two shots on goal. Christian Nunez had a golden opportunity in the 11th minute to open the scoring, but the ball hopped his foot at the last second.
Azalea Marrufo and Vitaly Zatikyan had two more chances towards the end of the first half, however both stayed out of the net. Marrufo managed to get the ball past Northeastern goalkeeper Nestus Burger, but Burger’s defenders kept the ball from crossing the line. Zatikyan had a chance with 90 seconds remaining in the half that sailed just over the crossbar.
LCCC’s defenders did a good job in the first half limiting the chances for Northeastern. They held the Plainsmen to just one shot on goal in the half, and did not allow any high-danger chances.
The first five minutes of the second half looked similar to the first. LCCC controlled most of the tempo and kept the the ball in the Northeastern end of the field.
However, Northeastern started to stem the tide in the second half. In the 52 minute, sophomore forward Hugo Rego headed a shot past Brian Fierro to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead.
The momentum in the game completely shifted to Northeastern’s side following the goal. Unlike in the first half, LCCC was unable to generate any sort of dangerous scoring chances.
“I feel like we just slowed down,” sophomore midfielder Edgar Garcia said. “We slowed down and got in each other’s heads. So, it was on us.”
Freshman midfielder Usaidullah Abdullah squirted past two LCCC defenders and fired home a shot to the low right side of Fierro to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 69th minute.
LCCC had its best chance to end the shutout bid in the 87th minute. Garcia fired a shot to the upper-left side of the net, but his shot narrowly missed the post and stayed out.
Despite the loss, LCCC has continued to improve. Perez believes if the team can continue to buy into the message and put together a 90-minute effort, they will be in the best position to succeed.
“We have come a long way (since the beginning of the season),” Perez said. “It was rocky in the beginning, but we are progressing. We have a long way to go and have to finish the season strong.”
LCCC will look to rebound on Sept. 23 against Northwest College at 1 p.m. This will be the third game in their seven-game home stand.
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.
