Arjuna Duran

Arjuna Duran

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Northwest College got Laramie County Community College back on its heels early and – save for a brief stretch during the first half – kept it there during a 2-1 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Trappers outshot LCCC 18-11 overall and held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus