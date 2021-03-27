CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Erik Oliver scored 25 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds during Laramie County Community College’s 89-68 victory over Central Wyoming on Friday afternoon.
Oliver went 9 for 14 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line.
Sophomore Arion Lewis and freshman Xavier McCord both scored 16 points. Lewis also had five rebounds and four assists.
Ghared Boyce scored 15 points off the bench, while Ashraf Tchadouwa and Nolan Causwell pulled down 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
The teams play again at 6 p.m. tonight in Riverton.