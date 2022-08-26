WyoSports
CHEYENNE – During her freshman season at Yavapai Community College, Brooke Parker started a new pregame tradition with her volleyball teammates.
For three to five minutes before each game, the team would gather in a circle to meditate on the upcoming game, visualizing everything from setting up perfect passes to celebrations to how they would respond to adversity.
This pregame tradition is just one of many things that the sophomore setter hopes to bring to Laramie County Community College during their 2022 campaign.
Parker began her volleyball career at the age of 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona. As she grew older, she joined a higher-level club team that played in Phoenix. She would make the one hour and 45-minute drive down to Phoenix three days a week with the goal of getting more looks from college coaches.
“While there are club teams in Flagstaff, I just wanted to be able to further my athletic career,” Parker said. “It was a grind, but it definitely paid off in the end, and I’m really glad that I did that.”
Parker became a standout during her time at Coconino High. She was a three-time first team all-region honoree, a three-time second team all-conference selection and a three-time Coconino all-tournament team pick. During her senior year, she took home the Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year honor.
Throughout her time in Flagstaff, Parker started to develop her leadership skills. She worked with Student Council and the National Junior Honor Society during middle school and high school, which helped her develop her leadership skills both on and off the court.
“I have always done leadership things,” Parker said. “So, when I first started volleyball, I liked being able to be a leader and a positive example for my teammates.”
Parker carried that success into college, where she helped Yavapai to a 14-13 record. As a setter, she led the team in assists (462) and finished fourth on the team in both aces (21) and digs (208).
Despite the success in college, a major change came in Parker’s athletic career. After the season ended, her head coach, Zach Shaver, took the vacant head coaching job at LCCC. Parker decided to follow her coach to Cheyenne and joined the LCCC for the 2022 season.
The biggest reason for the change: coach Shaver himself. Parker cited his coaching style and how much she learned from him as a major reason for her transfer.
“(Shaver) does a great job of getting us all on the same page, having good team chemistry and pushing us to be the best we can be,” Parker said. “So that was a big factor for me when he left Yavapai.”
Since arriving in Cheyenne, Parker has taken on a leadership role. She is being leaned on not only to run the offense while she is on the court, she is also being asked to help everyone understand how to play in coach Shaver’s system. She is also helping mentor the seven freshmen on the roster, guiding them through the differences in the college game.
Parker also brings valuable experience to the team, not just with coach Shaver, but in the college game as a whole. She brings consistency at the setter position, and is both a good blocker and attacker.
“She knows the game at a high level,” Shaver said. “She is not somebody that we have to change our offense for when she is in the front row. But I think, most of all, (she brings) a competitiveness that we are looking for.”
The Golden Eagles currently sit at 2-1 on the season. They open the home portion of their season at 6 tonight at Storey Gym by hosting Western Nebraska Community College, which is one of the premiere teams in the NJCAA.
“We are all pretty confident after this past weekend,” Parker said. “We are definitely humble, and not going to get ahead of ourselves, but we had some really good matches this past weekend.”
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.