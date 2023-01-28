CHEYENNE — Since his arrival at Laramie County Community College, freshman guard Jordan Reed has been one of the most consistent players on the team.

But when the calendar year changed and LCCC came back from its Christmas break, Reed has taken his game to an entirely different level to become one of the most dangerous scorers on the Golden Eagle’s roster.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus