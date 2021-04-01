CHEYENNE – When her first semester at University of North Dakota was finished, Grace Roswadovski wasn’t sure if she wanted to remain in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
She loved going to school and playing soccer at UND, but had a gut feeling that her time spent in eastern North Dakota had come to an end.
It was a sign for her to go back home to Wyoming.
“I felt this feeling in the bottom in my stomach and it was God telling me that I needed to come home,” said Roswadovski, who hails from Gillette. “So I talked to (my team) and made that decision to come home.”
That desire and gut feeling she followed turned out to be a blessing. A trip to the dentist after she had moved back wasn’t your everyday visit. During the appointment, the dentist noticed Roswadovski’s thyroid was swollen. She followed up by receiving tests and in January of 2020, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
In February she underwent surgery to remove the cancer. Just recently, she had her yearly checkup and it was confirmed she’s still cancer free. Radiation was postponed until August because of COVID, which wasn’t that big of a deal but made the process longer.
At the time of the diagnosis, she had already committed to the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team. Being closer to home to make the trips to Gillette for her appointments and having the opportunity to stay with family in Cheyenne made the process easier.
She was weighing her options after leaving UND, which included four-year schools and two-year schools, but the decision to play for LCCC also leaned on the familiarity with coach Nate Ulness.
“I made the decision to go to a two-year (school) and it was perfect for me, I was close to home and I was able to drive back and forth,” she said. “Surgery, you know, you don’t feel too good afterward and you’re going through a lot of changes, so it was nice to have (Ulness) there to help me out.”
Ulness said the way Roswadovski handled things and continued to thrive in the classroom during her recovery is the epitome of Wyoming tough.
“(She’s) very, very resilient. When she came back she fought back and worked back into training and practices and still kept up with her school work,” the first-year coach said. “She’s your staple Wyoming tough kid, she’s very blue-collared and is out there working hard all the time.”
With LCCC’s roster including 10 in-state players, Roswadovski emphasized the roster also carries that Wyoming tough brand.
“This is a solid Wyoming team,” she said. “It’s a different ball game when you play with Wyoming girls, so I’m excited to play with this team and represent our state.”
The sophomore was awarded Gatorade player of the year in 2019. She was a member of Thunder Basin’s Class 4A state championship teams in 2017 and ‘19. Her soccer career in Wyoming has been good to her, and it’s only fitting she remains competing in the Cowboy State for as long as possible.
“Wyoming’s my home, I missed it a whole lot,” she said. “I’m really glad that God pushed me to come home.”