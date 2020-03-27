CHEYENNE – DeWayne Saulsberry is excited to take on the challenge of leading his own college basketball program. He just wishes the opportunity came under different circumstances.
“It’s a little awkward, and a little bittersweet,” Laramie County Community College’s interim men’s basketball said Thursday. “I’ve been wanting to be a head coach for a while, but you definitely don’t want to see it come at the expense of your friend.”
Saulsberry spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant for Jason Ficca, who was fired by LCCC on Monday. Ficca amassed a 209-199 record with the Golden Eagles. That included a 4-25 mark this past season.
“Rare has been the day in the past 13 years that DeWayne and I haven’t seen each other or spoken to each other. That relationship will continue for the rest of our lives,” Ficca told KFBC Radio’s Sports Zone on Wednesday. “I always hoped he would ascend to the head coaching position. Not necessarily on these terms, but it was always my hope he would be the head coach (at LCCC).”
Saulsberry described his feelings for Ficca as mutual, which is among the reasons he wants to help LCCC post its sixth season of 20 or more wins since 2007. Saulsberry has reached out to every freshman on the Eagles roster to see how they were handling the news of Ficca’s firing, and how they were preparing for distance learning when classes resume March 31.
“I wanted to let them know everything was going to be OK,” Saulsberry said. “Some of them were pretty upset and disappointed about what happened to (Ficca), but they know me, and they trust me, and they’re excited to get back here – whenever that is – and get going.”
Saulsberry expects most of this season’s freshmen to return to Cheyenne when the fall semester begins. Roster turnover comes with the territory in junior college athletics, but having a familiar face like Saulsberry taking the reins should help with retention.
“(LCCC) could have brought in somebody completely new who had no idea who any of these guys are, or what they’re capable of as players. That’s pretty scary for some guys,” Saulsberry said. “I’m sure knowing who is going to be coaching them next year eases a lot of fears.”
Concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak haven’t just kept LCCC’s students from returning to class, they’ve also stunted Saulsberry’s efforts to find more Eagles for next season.
“Ordinarily, we would have been watching players at state tournaments the past couple of weeks, but those were all canceled,” Saulsberry said. “We would have been heading across the country to exposure tournaments. There are a lot of recruiting things we would be doing right now that we can’t.
“The good news is that everyone is in the same boat, and nobody has an advantage over everyone else. We just have to trust what we see online, and trust the contacts and relationships we’ve built over the years.”
Having worked so closely with Ficca for more than a decade, there likely won’t be many head coaching responsibilities that surprise Saulsberry. He already has reached out to a few friends to figure out what awaits him when he moves over one chair.
“The best advice I’ve gotten is to be myself instead of trying to be someone else, and to trust the decisions I make,” he said.
Saulsberry wants defense to be the calling card of this year’s LCCC squad.
“(Ficca) was a little more offensive-minded,” Saulsberry said. “We still want to score, and we still want skilled offensive guys, but defense travels. Defense is something we’re always going to hang our hats on.
“If you can’t shut guys down, you’re not going to play for me.”
LCCC will start its search for a permanent basketball coach in January 2021, interim athletics director Cynthia Henning said.
Limitations on travel and face-to-face contact because of COVID-19 necessitated delaying the search process.
“We hope to name our new, permanent men’s basketball coach around the end of next season,” Henning said. “We did that because of the situation we’re in (with COVID-19). Also, (Saulsberry) has done an awesome job for us as a coach, and in his other role with the college.
“That’s the timeline we’re following to cause the least disruption to the men’s basketball program as we possibly can.”
Saulsberry – who also has overseen LCCC’s Recreation and Athletics Center – will be considered the same as any other applicant, Henning added.
Saulsberry knows this season is an audition of sorts, but he will do his best to not get wrapped up in that.
“I can only control what is front of me, and that’s basketball,” said Saulsberry, who worked as a police officer for five years before getting into coaching. “If (LCCC likes) the product, and they like what we do this year, and that’s something they want to continue, I’ll be all for it.
“But I’m just going to coach basketball the best I can. The last thing I want my players thinking about is that they have to play well for me. I just want them to play well.”