CHEYENNE – Even though it had just watched Casper College erase a 17-point deficit, Laramie County Community College had the basketball and a chance to win in the waning seconds Saturday evening.
The Golden Eagles were holding for the last shot. A made basket would put them ahead and leave little to no time for Casper to get another quality look. A late miss also would have kept the Thunderbirds from getting a solid possession.
Traizon Byrd wasn’t going to leave anything to chance.
The sophomore guard poked the ball out of LCCC sophomore Erik Oliver’s hand, won a battle for possession and raced to the other end where he was fouled.
Byrd made one of two free throw attempts to help lift Casper to an 86-85 victory.
“I kind of feel like this loss is on me,” Oliver said. “I held the ball out too far. He read it well and made a good play. I gave up that steal at the end, and I missed a shot to extend the lead.”
LCCC (6-11 overall, 3-2 Region IX North) led by eight points at halftime, but extended that advantage to 72-55 with 9 minutes, 37 seconds remaining.
“We were running our offense, making them miss and rebounding a little bit,” interim LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “We were playing well, and then it all started going downhill from there.
“Our guys started looking at the scoreboard and the clock and stopped playing basketball.”
A 19-6 run helped the T-Birds whittle the lead to 78-74 with 5:15 remaining. Redshirt freshman Davion McAdam capped the surge with a 3-pointer.
“We had our bigs in foul trouble, and that really hurt us when it came to rebounding,” said LCCC freshman Xavier McCord, who scored 19 points to go with six rebounds. “(Casper) got a lot of second-chance points and that’s what helped them get back into the game and win.”
The Eagles still led 85-80 when Ashraf Tchadouwa was whistled for fouling John Hart on an attempt from behind the 3-point line. Hart made all three free throw attempts to cut the lead to 85-83 with less than a minute to play.
On the next possession, Nigel Marshall snared a rebound and flung the ball down the court to Antony Davis, who easily converted the transition layup to knot the score 85-85.
Oliver paced LCCC with 27 points and five assists. McCord added 19 points and six rebounds. Ghared Boyce and Arion Lewis had 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Byrd finished with a game-high 27 for Casper.
“This one hurts, but we have to forget about it and get ready for another one (today),” Saulsberry said.
The Eagles host Northwest College at 1 p.m. today.
CASPER 86, LCCC 85
Halftime: LCCC 42-34.
Casper: Hart 22, Boston 8, Byrd 27, Davis 2, Ford 0, Dia 6, Turay 9, McAdam 12.
LCCC: Boyce 15, Oliver 27, Lewis 12, Jones 0, Tchadouwa 7, Obikwelu 2, Causwell 3, X. McCord 19.