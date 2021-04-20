CHEYENNE – Injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing shrank the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team’s bench considerably Monday.
The lack of available bodies did little to slow the No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles during a 4-0 victory over Central Wyoming at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“This is a different looking team than we ordinarily have,” first-year LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “The 14 field players we had really took the weight on their shoulders and got after it. On a cold, blustery, snowy day, that’s all you can ask for from your team.”
Freshman Ainsley Basich opened the scoring when she converted a corner kick from Grace Roswadovski in the fifth minute. Roswadovski got a goal of her own on a penalty kick in the eighth after the Rustlers were called for a handball in the penalty area.
Sophomore Ellie MacKendrick gave LCCC a 3-0 lead heading into halftime when she blasted a direct kick under the crossbar from nearly 45 yards out in the 34th.
“We had one of the best practices we have had in a while Saturday, and carried that into (Monday),” Roswadovski said. “The mark of a champion is how you respond to adversity. Having so many players unavailable is a setback for us, but we’re a team full of champions and responded well to the adversity.”
Roswadovski closed the scoring in the 64th when she ran onto a long free kick behind the Central Wyoming defense from MacKendrick and easily tucked it past goalkeeper Julian Duckworth in the 64th.
LCCC put 10 of its 21 shots on goal while holding the Rustlers to just two shots (one on goal). The Eagles also got seven corner kicks.
Dominating play with players who typically play as much as they did Monday is a good thing for LCCC.
“This definitely will help us down the road,” Ulness said. “It’s a testament to the work those players put in during training. We always tell the kids that even if we have our full roster of 25 players, there are going to be games where we have to go deep into the bench, so they have to be ready.
“In a COVID year, you will have kids who go from playing maybe 5 minutes per game to 40 or 45. Those kids who were thrust into that role (Monday) did a fantastic job. This is going to help make us so deep.”
The Eagles (4-0) play at Otero Junior College at 4 p.m. Friday in La Junta, Colorado.
LCCC 4, CENTRAL WYO. 0
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: LCCC, Basich (Roswadovski), 5. LCCC, Roswadovski (penalty kick), 8. LCCC, MacKendrick (direct kick), 34. LCCC, Roswadovski (MacKendrick), 64.
Shots: CWC 2, LCCC 21. Shots on goal: CWC 1, LCCC 10. Saves: CWC 6 (Duckworth); LCCC 1 (Sitzler 1, Pickard 0).
Corner kicks: CSC 2, LCCC 7. Offsides: CWC 0, LCCC 3. Fouls: CWC 9, LCCC 5.