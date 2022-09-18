Laramie County Community College sophomore defender Erin Griess, left, and Northeastern sophomore win Neveah Clouse compete for possession during the Golden Eagles’ 1-0 overtime win Saturday at LCCC. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College sophomore Paige Hill performs a flip throw to the shock of the Northeastern Junior College men’s team sitting on the sidelines Saturday at LCCC. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Sophie Osman ended 105 minutes of struggle in one swift move.
The Laramie County Community College sophomore midfielder sidestepped a sliding defender as she corralled a loose ball. Osman used the open space to uncork a right-footed shot that bent past the outstretched arms of Northeastern Junior College goalkeeper Kati Conway and inside the left upper corner of the frame for a 1-0 overtime victory Saturday evening.
“It just happened so fast,” said Osman, who hails from Glasgow, Scotland. “I saw the defender sliding, so I tried to get some space. I saw the opportunity and hit it. I’m glad I got that goal because we had a really good team effort.”
Despite a lightning delay and the match being scoreless for more than 100 minutes, LCCC kept the pressure on Northeastern offensively. The Eagles took 18 shots but put just six of them on goal. They limited the Plainswomen to seven shots (two on goal).
“You could just see that (Osman’s shot) was going to drop,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “It had a little curve to it and some dive on it. It was pretty cool. After all the shots we missed, sometimes you get a little lucky with the ones from further away than the ones up close.”
The best of the Eagles’ chances came in the latter portions of the match.
Osman drove a shot to the upper right corner forcing NJC’s Anne van den Beitel to make a leaping save in the 88th minute. LCCC got two quality shots in the 100th minute when it sent a header off the crossbar after a flip throw-in and sophomore defender Erin Griess sent a shot just over the frame.
The got consecutive shots off a corner kick early in the second half of overtime not long before Osman scored.
“From the beginning of the season, we’ve had a tough time scoring,” Gardner said. “We get into position by doing the right things, but that last little touch in the box or shot from the outside isn’t getting there.
“To get out of here with this win is a tribute to our fitness and mental toughness.”
Conditioning has been a point of emphasis in the Eagles’ practices, Osman said.
“We were able to execute the technical and tactical things we did late in the match because our fitness has gotten better,” she said. “We’re in a lot better shape than we were when the season started.”
Gardner eased his squad into conditioning by design.
“When they first came in, I didn’t do much with fitness or conditioning because I didn’t know where they were and I didn’t want to get too many injuries,” Gardner said. “We’re working on it every week, and it’s starting to pick up and we’re starting to see a difference.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.