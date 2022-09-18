CHEYENNE – Sophie Osman ended 105 minutes of struggle in one swift move.

The Laramie County Community College sophomore midfielder sidestepped a sliding defender as she corralled a loose ball. Osman used the open space to uncork a right-footed shot that bent past the outstretched arms of Northeastern Junior College goalkeeper Kati Conway and inside the left upper corner of the frame for a 1-0 overtime victory Saturday evening.

