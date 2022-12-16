CHEYENNE – Last season, Otero Junior College cut Laramie County Community College’s season short in the semifinals of the Region IX tournament.
On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles got a little bit of revenge, picking up an 86-71 victory behind a strong second-half performance.
“Coming into this game, I had to get them back,” LCCC sophomore Xavier McCord said. “Last year, we had a great team and a great run. It was good to get these guys back.”
The teams went back and forth in the opening frame. After falling behind by as much as five to start the game, the Eagles went on a 15-1 run to take a 22-11 lead midway through the first half.
Otero battled back and was able to keep the game from getting out of hand. Thanks to two big turnovers at the end of the half by the Eagles, LCCC held just a two-point lead heading into the half.
The Eagles came flying out of the gate in the second half, outscoring Otero 14-4 to take a 51-39 lead.
But the Rattlers did not go away quietly and started to chip away at the lead. They went on an 8-0 run later on in the half to cut the lead to just two.
However, that was as close as they would come. The Eagles began to slowly restore the lead and with seven minutes left in the game, the lead was back up to nine.
With less than three minutes remaining in the game, McCord hit a deep 3-pointer to give LCCC a 17-point lead, its largest of the game, to effectively seal the game. When the final horn sounded, LCCC had outscored Otero 49-36 in the second half.
McCord led all LCCC scorers with 20 points on the game. Thirteen of those came in the second half and helped the Eagles run away with the game. McCord also led the team with nine rebounds.
“Coach (DeWayne Saulsberry) did a really great job drawing up plays,” McCord said. “Really, it was just trusting the coach and my teammates did it for me.”
McCord did not do it all on his own Thursday. The Eagles had three other players finish the game in double digits, including two that finished with over 15.
Tristan Starks, the team’s leading scorer on the year, finished the game with 16 points and had a team-high four assists. Jordan Reed played a major role as well, scoring 16 points. The freshman also hit two big 3s at the start of the second half that sparked the Eagles. Freshman Raymond Ezike finished the game with 10 points.
Part of the reason the Eagles were able to keep Rattlers from mounting a comeback was due to turnovers. In the first half, they were minus-8 in the turnover margin (17-to-9) which did not allow them to maintain any consistent pressure.
Turnovers were a major problem in the first half for the Eagles. Due to limited practice time during the week due to winter weather, LCCC had a hard time holding onto the ball. This resulted in 17 first half turnovers.
During the break, Saulsberry’s message to the team was simple: stop turning the ball over. That message stuck. In the second half, the Eagles committed just five turnovers and forced the Rattlers into nine.
“The biggest thing was that, since our last game, we really hadn’t practice,” Saulsberry said. “We really haven’t played competitive basketball except for yesterday.”
With the win, the Eagles improve to 8-5 on the season. While the team is far from where it wants to be, LCCC is happy to close the first half of the season out with a win.
“It was really big (to win that one),” Saulsberry said. “It’s good to have a good taste in your mouth going into the break.”