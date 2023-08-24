Tayler Miller

LCCC freshman midfielder Tayler Miller (4) makes a pass during a soccer game at LCCC in Cheyenne on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

CHEYENNE — Last season, Laramie County Community College’s Tayler Miller played a critical role in the team’s success.

The former Cheyenne East standout appeared in 21 games for the Golden Eagles, and started in 11 of them. During that span, she posted a pair of goals and a pair of assists while recording 13 shots on goal. Her efforts helped LCCC win a Region IX championship and get a berth into the NJCAA tournament.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

