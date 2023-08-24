CHEYENNE — Last season, Laramie County Community College’s Tayler Miller played a critical role in the team’s success.
The former Cheyenne East standout appeared in 21 games for the Golden Eagles, and started in 11 of them. During that span, she posted a pair of goals and a pair of assists while recording 13 shots on goal. Her efforts helped LCCC win a Region IX championship and get a berth into the NJCAA tournament.
With the new season kicking off today, Miller told WyoSports she is excited to get it underway.
“It’s super exciting because the girls coming in have great energy, and we have a lot of talent,” Miller said. “It’s just a great atmosphere. We’re all just excited to come (into the season).”
One of the biggest things the sophomore midfielder took away from last season was the difference in the speed of the game from high school to college, particularly when it comes to attacking.
It’s a lesson she’s hoping she and the team can carry into the upcoming year.
“We have to continue to connect passes quicker than we did last year,” Miller said. “That should help us get into attacking (positions) and score goals.”
Miller’s goal this offseason was to improve physically. During the offseason, first-year coach Jorge Lugo Arenas sent out conditioning and workout routines for the players to partake in. This consisted of speed and agility training, as well as strength training. The goal was to get everyone ready for the upcoming season, Miller said.
Miller jumped at the opportunity, and got in workouts whenever she was able to. Her efforts during the offseason and the tireless work ethic she demonstrated helped show Arenas she was ready to take on the role of a leader.
“She has that ‘lead-by-example’ type mentality,” Arenas said. “She’s usually one of the ones to finish on top of the fitness tests, or she is encouraging everyone else. Just being able to constantly keep that energy high, I think, is what really stood out for her and catches my eye, as well.”
Setting an example for the younger players on the team, as well as becoming a major leader is a big expectation Arenas has for Miller this season. He also expects her to continue to be the “engine” for the Eagles’ offense.
“She doesn’t stop going,” Arenas said. “She is a box-to-box midfielder, and has the vision to see things develop going forward. If we can continue to build around her, she will be a really big emphasis moving the ball forward, and then just with the team dynamic, as well.”
LCCC enters today’s matchup with Salt Lake Community College in a much better situation than it was a year ago. Last season. The Eagles went through a coaching change shortly before the season started, which caused them to get off to a rocky start.
With Arenas at the helm to begin the season, fast starts will be a key to getting the team off on the right foot.
“In the long run, it will help us tremendously more than it did last year,” Miller said. “For the girls, it will help their confidence level, and we will just be great.
“… Our confidence level is a lot higher (entering the season) than it was last year.”
LCCC got a taste of the national tournament last season. This year’s goal not only is to get back to that point, but to make it even further.
“The goal is always the national tournament, and making it further than last year,” Miller said. “As for myself, I just want to be a team leader and improve on the speed of play.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.