Edgar Garcia

Edgar Garcia

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College’s men’s soccer team knocked off Western Nebraska in the Region IX quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore midfielder Edgar Garcia potted two goals in the contest to help lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-2 victory.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

