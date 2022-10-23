CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College’s men’s soccer team knocked off Western Nebraska in the Region IX quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore midfielder Edgar Garcia potted two goals in the contest to help lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-2 victory.
“It feels great (to win that one),” interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “There were some rough points, but that is soccer. We put it all together at the end, and that is what matters.”
Garcia’s first goal of the contest came in the third minute of the contest. Garcia cleaned up a rebound in front of the net to get the Eagles the early lead.
The lead did not last for long, however, as Western Nebraska’s Rodrigo Cercal broke away from the defense in the penalty area and scored in the 10th minute to tie the match 1-1.
The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the half, with neither truly able to gain the upper hand.
Both teams had excellent opportunities throughout the opening half, but were unable to capitalize. Cercal had two more golden opportunities to break the tie, but just barely missed over the net on both opportunities.
Garcia and Daniel Barajas both had excellent chances to score late in the half, but both missed the net on their shots.
The Cougars started to turn the tide at the 40-minute mark, and had LCCC on the ropes. They put together multiple high-danger scoring chances that just barely missed. However, they were unable to convert on any of them, and ran out of time.
When the half ended and the teams resumed play, the Eagles looked like a completely different team. They were suffocating defensively and relentless on the attack.
“We just told them, ‘Hey, if you want to extend your season by another week, you have to put it in shift these next 45 minutes.’” Perez said.
Similar to the start to the first half, it did not take the Eagles long to get going. Sophomore Jorge Garcia-Munoz danced around Cercal and fired a shot to the right side of the net to break the deadlock and give LCCC the lead back in the 49th.
The flood gates opened following Garcia-Munoz’s goal. Garcia added his second goal of the contest in the 59th minute to give LCCC a little breathing room at 3-1. He fired a shot to the low right side of the net that looked like it went wide, but went through the bottom of the net.
“I just saw the ball coming across and I knew it was going to go over everybody,” Garcia said. “I just had time, hit it, and it went in for the win. So, it feels good.”
Barajas added LCCC's third goal of the half minutes later to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead. With more than 25 minutes remaining in the game, it appeared as if the Eagles would cruise to a quarterfinal win.
However, Brayan Aguirre picked up a late red card after the referees determined he maliciously stepped on the leg of one of Western Nebraska’s players. Aguirre was disqualified game, and a penalty kick was awarded to the Cougars. Cercal came in and roofed the penalty kick to cut the lead to just two.
Despite losing a player and being forced to play down a man, LCCC’s defense continued to hold the fort and not give up any dangerous chances. LCCC held on as the minutes dwindled away, and the team walked away with a 4-2 win at the final horn.
“It just shows how mentally strong we are,” Garcia said. “Our coach always says to play to the final whistle. That is what we did. We were the better team even with a man down.”
After allowing the early goal, the Eagle defense locked down. When the teams played two weeks ago, LCCC let a lot of passes split its defense and send Western Nebraska players in on breakaways. Even though it only came back to bite them once in that game, Perez and the team knew they would have to make adjustments.
“We definitely did our research and due diligence,” Perez said. “We went back and said, ‘Hey, this is their style of play, and we need to catch them off guard on the counter.’”
With the win, LCCC moves on to the semifinals and will face the No. 1 seed Casper College. Despite going up against the top-seeded team in Region IX, Garcia and the team are confident they will be able to get it done.
“It’s going to take effort and playing smart,” Garcia said. “Casper is a really good team. It is going to be a tough game, but I think we got it.”