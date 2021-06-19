CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College freshman bull rider Stefan Tonita scored 81 points to win the third go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo on Friday in Casper.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, cowboy is fifth in the aggregate standings with his single score. Only three bull riders posted two scores. Tonita’s Friday score is the second-highest of the rodeo.
The finals start at 7 p.m. tonight in Casper.
LCCC sophomore steer wrestler Cauy Pokorny split 12th in the third round with a 6.8-second run. It was his only time of the rodeo.