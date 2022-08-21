USU-Eastern rallies to beat LCCC men Aug 21, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Golden Eagles struck first, but Utah State-Eastern controlled the rest of the match winning 4-2 on Saturday in Price, Utah.Isaac Perez got Laramie County Community College (0-2) on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute.USU-Eastern held a 3-1 halftime lead. LCCC’s second goal came from Azael Marrufo with an assist from Edgar Garcia.“Unfortunately, it did not go our way this weekend,” interim coach Fernando Perez said. “We have to get back to work.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Usu-eastern Laramie County Community College Halftime Sport Lead Isaac Perez Azael Marrufo Assist Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Predicting Wyoming’s starters for the season opener Life led Rigan McInerney back to LCCC volleyball Gentry ‘ahead of schedule’ with season approaching UW’s Volk wins U20 world title Pokes make progress, suffer setback in scrimmage