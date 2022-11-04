Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – Western Nebraska advanced to the final of the Region IX volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Laramie County Community College on Thursday.

“We didn’t play good enough defense to keep up with their offense,” first-year LCCC coach Zach Shaver said.

