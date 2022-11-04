Western Nebraska sweeps LCCC Nov 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Western Nebraska advanced to the final of the Region IX volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 victory over Laramie County Community College on Thursday.“We didn’t play good enough defense to keep up with their offense,” first-year LCCC coach Zach Shaver said.Golden Eagles freshman Demi Stauffenberg posted nine kills, while Brooke Parker had 24 assists.LCCC faces Otero Junior College in an elimination match at 2 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laramie County Community College Nebraska Sport Demi Stauffenberg Zach Shaver Kill Otero Junior College Tournament Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now East fights off Laramie for No. 1 seed Aaron Gallant looks to help restore winning culture with Cheyenne hockey Wyoming 27, Hawaii 20 Cowboys hold off Hawaii 27-20 in Honolulu to reclaim Paniolo Trophy Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East