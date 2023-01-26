CHEYENNE — For the first time in the 2023 season, the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team was handed a loss at home.
The Golden Eagles were outscored 43-14 over the final 16 minutes of the contest to fall 67-50 to Western Wyoming.
“I will take the fall for this one, we just weren’t prepared,” LCCC coach Ayana McWilliams said. “They played a solid game throughout, and we never adjusted.”
The game started off slowly for the Eagles (15-5, 1-1), as they struggled to get out of their own way. LCCC committed five turnovers in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game. Despite this, it did just enough to carry a 9-8 lead over the Mustangs (11-9, 2-0) into the first media timeout.
But for the final 4 minutes, 23 seconds of the quarter, the Eagles went ice cold from the field. They did not score again until three seconds left in the quarter, when sophomore Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi scored on a layup.
Ordinarily, this would spell disaster for any team. However, the Eagles’ defense stepped up in a big way to help bail out the offense. During the stretch where LCCC went cold from the field, it gave up just four points to Western Wyoming.
The Mustangs opened the second quarter with a 12-11 lead, and extended that lead to four. However, the Eagles’ defense continued to clamp down and shut the Mustangs’ offense down for the next three minutes of the game.
Meanwhile, LCCC’s offense finally started to find its form. A 3-pointer from Courtney Rowley helped spark an 8-0 run to give LCCC a 19-15 lead. Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, LCCC outscored Western Wyoming 17-6 to carry a 28-21 lead into halftime.
LCCC came out firing in the second half and thanks to some big shots by Marcetic-Vaotangi, Nikola Kuzmanovic and Lylah Spring, the Golden Eagles opened up a 12-point lead with 6:11 left in the quarter.
At this point, LCCC had everything going for it. However, things quickly went south for the Eagles, starting with back to back 3-pointers from Western Wyoming cut that lead to six with just over five minutes to play in the third frame.
The run continued for Western Wyoming and with 1:42 left in the third quarter, Hannah Harris knocked down its fifth 3 of the quarter to cut the lead to just two.
With three seconds left in the quarter, Kayla Thorton scored a runner to tie the game up at 38-38. Thorton’s floater capped off a 14-2 run to close out the quarter.
Western Wyoming picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, scoring the first five points to take its first lead since early in the second quarter. While the Eagles counter-punched, they were never able to close the gap closer than three points.
The Mustangs outscored LCCC in the final frame 29-12 to run away with the game. They improved significantly on their first half shooting percentage, which shot up to over 50% during the final two quarters.
“When they came out in the second half, some of those shots they missed in the first half they capitalized on,” McWilliams said. “I think that attributes to our defense, but at the same time, its a little hard when your shot is not falling and the other team is getting what they want.
LCCC’s biggest problem, aside from the big runs it let up, came from turnovers and its inability to convert on layups. The Eagles tallied 20 turnovers on the game, which prevented them from building much momentum.
For most of the second quarter, LCCC got a lot of shots from inside, but were unable to convert. Part of it had to do with the Mustangs’ defense, but they also just flat out missed on some of their chances.
“We needed to stay in attack mode,” McWilliams said. “Once you continuously miss easy shot after easy shot, you start to get down on yourself. I think that is what happened to us down the stretch.
While the loss is a big blow to the Eagles, they still have the ability to make noise in the conference. They have a tough test Saturday, when they face off with Casper College in a pivotal Region IX game.
“We will go back to the drawing board starting (today),” McWilliams said. “We will figure out how to pick ourselves up and try to defend home court.”