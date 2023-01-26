Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE — For the first time in the 2023 season, the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team was handed a loss at home.

The Golden Eagles were outscored 43-14 over the final 16 minutes of the contest to fall 67-50 to Western Wyoming.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus