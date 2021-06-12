CHEYENNE – Stefan Tonita was leading the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s bull riding standings after the fall portion of the season, but he knew that wasn’t going to guarantee him a spot in the College National Finals Rodeo.
The Laramie County Community College freshman was ice cold when the spring season started, getting tossed off his draws at the first four rodeos of 2021.
“There were a lot of guys riding good and coming up through the standings,” Tonita said. “I felt like I was watching the CNFR slip through my grasp.”
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, product rediscovered his form by placing second at the final two spring rodeos to finish third in the CRMR. Only 22 points separated first from third.
Tonita will compete at the CNFR starting Sunday afternoon in Casper. His second go-round will come Tuesday morning, and his third will come Friday night.
Tonita had already locked up his CNFR berth prior to Colorado State’s season-ending rodeo in Greeley, Colorado. However, that didn’t stop him from going for the win when he was offered a re-ride. Tonita would have needed one of the best rides of his life to win first that day, but it wasn’t going to stop him from trying.
He scored 72 points to finish second with 138 points on two rides. He was 17 points behind champion Coby Johnson of Sheridan College.
“I don’t play to just compete, I play to win,” Tonita said. “All I want is to put my best effort to the pursuit of winning. That’s what gets the fire burning in my belly.”
The fact Tonita took the re-ride option was no surprise to Golden Eagles coach Seth Glause.
“Even when the chips were down, he was there to win first and win the region,” Glause said. “He has a lot of confidence and expects himself to try as hard as he can and put forth a winning effort.”
The spring slump was especially aggravating for Tonita.
He spent the winter competing in professional rodeos, climbed aboard any practice bull he could and also was a regular on LCCC’s Buckright powered drop barrel, which allows bull riders to work on their technique. Tonita also signed up for an off-campus gym membership once the spring semester started and worked on his cardio and weight training nearly every day.
“I get anxious before I go to rodeos, and I think going to the gym not only helps me stay in shape, but it calms my nerves,” the 18-year-old said. “I’m lucky to have been able to get to the gym as often has I have. I have really reaped the benefits.”
Tonita developed his work ethic at a young age because he knew it was the best way for him to overcome his deficiencies.
“I was kind of brutal when I first started,” he said. “It wasn’t something that came naturally to me. Any success I had was just because I was putting an effort out and being really gritty.
“I realized pretty early that I was going to have to earn everything I was going to get. That’s why I work so hard.”
Tonita pushes himself so hard because his rodeo aspirations stretch beyond college, Glause said.
“College rodeo is going to be a stepping stone for him,” the coach said. “We’re glad he’s here, and we’re happy to help him get where he wants to go. He has his sights set on the Canadian finals, the (National Finals Rodeo) and (the Professional Bull Riders circuit).
“When you see kids who have a vision and are putting in the work to achieve it, you want those kids around and you want to help them excel and move on.”
Tonita wasn’t just a standout bull rider during his high school days. He also played baseball until his junior year of high school. He was a solid middle infielder, but mostly played outfield. He ended his baseball career with a bang.
“I went 4 for 4 with a home run and a couple RBIs, and I was pretty amped about the rest of the season,” he said. “Then I went to a rodeo and broke my shoulder. That was a pretty good game to end my baseball career on.”