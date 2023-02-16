Xavier McCord
CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Xavier McCord scored 19 points during Laramie County Community College's 80-76 victory over Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday night in Rock Springs.
He is now the school's all-time leading scorer, passing Joe Hamilton for the record.
Tristan Sparks paced the Golden Eagles with 25 points, while Ben Hageman and Brandon Tchouya both scored 14. Tchouya also pulled down six rebounds, while McCord finished with five boards.
