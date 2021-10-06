Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

After such great weather the last couple weeks, today we’ll see breezes and cooler weather, along with some showers. Those continue into Thursday, and winds could increase Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remain on the cool side, but will rebound slightly after Thursday. It’ll still be a good weekend to get outside before the weather takes a dive, with Sunday being the nicest day of the weekend. A significant weather change arrives by the middle of next week, so this is the weekend for hiking, biking and angling. It’s also hunting season across the state, so wear bright clothing if you’re out and about.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. This is a great place to take young anglers for an outing where their chance of reeling in a trout is quite high. The fish aren’t that big, but the action is typically fairly lively.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Bead head prince nymphs

Woolly buggers

Thin mints

Hothead leeches

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good, with the brook trout starting the spawning season. It’s an outstanding fall color season, too, with plenty of yellows, oranges and reds to enjoy when hiking, biking and fishing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Small Mepps lures

Hot head leeches

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head zug bugs

Bead head hare’s ears

Copper Johns

Orange scuds

Orange and olive buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing action is picking up across the basin with the cooler temperatures. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are both fishing well. The action remains slow at Galett, where there was a significant fish kill in the middle of the summer. At Lake Hattie, the kokanee salmon are moving near the dam to spawn, so flashy colored flies might trigger a strike. The brown and rainbow trout are also coming closer to shore there.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Black woolly buggers

Olive scuds

Bead head hare’s ears

Chironomids

Balance damsels

Thin mints

Rickard’s seal buggers

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river flow is quite low, but it is clear, and, thanks to the cooler weather, offering some decent angling in the mornings and evenings. Aim for the deeper holes.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Pat’s rubber legs

Flashback pheasant tails

Parachute Adams

Renegades

Bead head flash back pheasant tails

Black bite me buggers

Bead head halfbacks

Snowy Range

HH½

The buzz: Lake Owen is fishing very well, as the brook trout become quite colorful with the onset of the spawning season. Rob Roy is also fishing well, but not quite as active as Lake Owen. Rifle season is open, so remember the bright clothing so others know you’re around, even if you’re not hunting.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Bead head pheasant tails

Woolly buggers

Bead head zug bugs

Hot head leeches

Olive hare’s ears

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Parachute Adams

Orange scuds

Thin mints

Upper North Platte River and Encampment River

HHH

The buzz: The Upper North Platte River is quite low this year, but it is clear, and fish are being caught. Look for the deeper pools and pockets or aim for the shallower ripples, where the fish tend to feed.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Flashback pheasant tails

Tung teasers

Bead head prince nymphs

Rainbow warriors

Mayhem midges

Pat’s rubber legs

Thin mints

Squirmy worms

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: The action picked up with the cooler weather. The flow is steady around 500 cubic feet per second, where it typically stays through the winter.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Squirmy worms

Purple impalers

Pat’s rubber legs

Barr’s emergers

San Juan worms

Orange and amber scuds

Vanilla buggers

Orange blossom specials

Rock worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with water levels steady around 530 cubic feet per second, which is where they remain going into and through the winter. Anglers report the action can be slow, but they’re catching some large trout if they’re patient.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Rainbow warriors

Purple squirmy worms

Hot head leeches

Amber scuds

Platte River Specials

Vanilla buggers

Platte River spiders

Glendo

HH

The buzz: The catfish action is good. Reports for walleye are scarce, but those getting out are doing well. Water levels are gradually coming up. It’s an excellent time of year to sample the hiking and mountain biking trail system, based primarily out of the Two Moon Campground.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers

Blood baits (for catfish)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Crank baits

Jigs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The action has picked up, and the cooler weather is expected to ease the algal bloom that has occurred at the reservoir. Check for signage to know how to avoid any impact. Since it is such a large reservoir, there are plenty of safe areas to enjoy some late-season fishing.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Bead head pheasant tails

Red chironomids

Thin mints

Nilla buggers

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 96.5% full

Boysen: 85.4% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 27.5% full

Gray Reef: 92.7% full

Keyhole: 67.6% full

Pathfinder: 57.2% full

Seminoe: 31.8% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 78 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 254 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 539 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 503 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 46 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 21 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 33 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus