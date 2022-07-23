CHEYENNE – Jeff Askey was the final competitor of the day during Saturday’s first performance of the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.
He saved the best ride for last.
On the back of Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Roullette, Askey scored an 87.5, securing the top bull riding score of the day. Askey drew Roullette in the winter, but didn’t quite remember what to expect. That still didn’t encourage him to do any type of research on the bull, like some cowboys might.
“I’m not one of those guys that researches bulls a whole lot and looks them up. Some guys do; I don’t. I just get on and take it jump by jump,” the Athens, Texas, cowboy said. “For me, if I look them up too much, I start trying to set a plan for them, and they might do something different. One might go left 100 times, and you get on them that 101st time, they might go right.”
A bull can be unpredictable, and Roullette didn’t get in a rhythm Saturday. Askey – the fourth-ranked bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings – still managed to gain some revenge.
“Today, he kinda started right, went left, and was kinda wild and all over the place. I was just trying to hold on and get to the whistle,” Askey said. “It was his day that day, and today was my day.”
Barrel racing
Lelise Smalygo is sitting 15th in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing standings, and wants to maintain that momentum. She thought it’d help if she “rode like (her) hair’s on fire.” So, she dyed her hair red. It’s safe to say the change in appearance helped.
Smaylgo timed in at 17.38 seconds to finish first Saturday. She said her horse, Gus, was also blowing smoke.
“When I know he’s a fire-breathing dragon, and you just can’t stand to be on him anymore, he’s going to make a pretty good run, and he was just on fire and ready to rock-n-roll,” Smalygo said. “I was trying to hold onto him as long as I could, but he had other plans. He was just going to go.”
Smaylgo said Gus prefers the arena to be a little heavy and deep, just like Frontier Park Arena typically is.
“The deeper it is and ran in, the better he likes it,” the Skiatook, Oklahoma, cowgirl said. “If it’s perfect ground, he doesn’t necessarily like it because he thinks it’s too easy. He likes to make work.”
Steer wrestling
Denard Butler pleaded for his good friend and Cheyenne native Aaron Vosler to stick around and haze for him during Butler’s steer wrestling run Saturday, even though Vosler needed to travel to another rodeo. Being a good friend, Vosler was there to haze for Butler.
“He’s one of the best in the business,” Butler said. “I begged him and said, ‘Whatever it’s going to take, please come’ and he said, ‘Yeah man, I’ll be there for you’. So, definitely thankful for him.”
Vosler’s appearance helped Butler time in first at 6.5 seconds. He wasn’t sure what to expect from his steer, knowing it had already logged two no-times during the week.
“I really wasn’t sure exactly what he was going to do, but I feel like just to get to the semifinals and the finals, you just have to go capture cow, capture cow, capture cow,” said Butler, who hails from Checotah, Oklahoma. “And then the rest is going to take care of itself.”
Bareback bronc
Tilden Hooper almost immediately knew he was going to have a good ride when he and Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Knight Mare hopped out of Chute 2. The horse stayed near the chutes, and Hooper said when that opportunity presents itself, it has to be taken advantage of.
Hooper did just that, and recorded an 88 for the top bareback ride of the day.
“I could tell I had a pretty good chance. That first jump, he blew out of there pretty hard and real big … when they stay that close to the chutes and get that high in the air, you know it’s on you to do your job, because they’re giving you their chance,” said Hooper, who’s ranked No. 17 in the PRCA standings. “So, when I got that shot, I just tried to not drop the ball and take advantage of it.”
Staying near the chutes means you’re staying closer to the judges, which may help increase a cowboys’ chances to record a higher score, Hooper said. It’s even more important in an arena the size of Frontier Park’s.
“Especially a rodeo like this, where the arena is real big like that, the closer to the chutes and the closer to the judges, the better chance you got,” the Carthage, Texas, resident said.
Saddle bronc
There’s some familiarity between Zeke Thurston and Andrews Rodeo’s Cracker Jack. He has encountered the bronc twice, one of those times being at CFD in the past, where he didn’t record a score. The result was different Saturday. Thurston scored an 87 to clinch a spot in the saddle bronc semifinals later this week.
“He made about the same ride today. He did about the same thing,” said Thurston, who’s seventh in the PRCA standings. “He’s not easy. He bucks a lot of guys off, but he can ring the bell if you ride him and ride him good.”
Thurston said a cowboy can get a sense of what a bronc is going to do if he rides him enough times. But he’ll especially develop a feel for it.
“You kinda know what they feel like. Every horse has a different feeling, and you kind of remember the feeling,” Thurston said. “That horse there, he takes big long jumps, but he’s real electric and gets way in the air, and kicks hard. But when he hits the ground, he hits really hard, and it jars ya, kinda like rough riding.”
The Big Valley, Alberta, cowboy said Saturday’s check will keep his momentum going.
“This is good confidence, gets the ball rolling,” he said. “We’ve been riding good, feeling good. So, (it’s) just draw the right runs and ride that wave.”