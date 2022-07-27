CHEYENNE – Will Lowe has put himself in position to make Cheyenne Frontier Days history.
The 39-year-old has already won the CFD bareback bronc riding title three times – 2009, 2012 and 2018. With his 86-point ride on the back of Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Proud Mary, Lowe finished first during Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. It gives him the opportunity to win a fourth title, something nobody has done at Frontier Park Arena.
Jim Shoulders and Joe Alexander are the only two other bareback riders who have captured three CFD buckles.
“I try to ride good everywhere I go. I’ve just been blessed, and things have worked out here,” Lowe said. “You give it your all every time – try to win first every time, try to do your best every time.”
That was Lowe’s third time he’s drawn Proud Mary, the last time at the National Finals Rodeo in 2015. The horse did the same thing it did the first two times, Lowe said.
“That horse is a really electric horse. He left hard and got after it right there and felt like I was tapped off doing good,” said Lowe, who calls Amarillo, Texas home. “That horse has a little change right in the middle, about four or five (seconds) or somewhere right in there. He always angles there to the left … he has a little move in the middle that can kind of mess a guy up. … I was stoked to have him.”
For someone who’s been competing at Cheyenne for the better part of two decades, Lowe is appreciative of how the rodeo brings out the best in him and other contestants.
“It was a great (performance), great competitors, and Cheyenne does a great job making everything bigger and better every year,” Lowe said.
Tie-down roping
Erik Dublanko was looking for a horse to ride Tuesday night for Wednesday’s tie-down roping quarterfinal round. He heard J. Cody Jones’ horse fares well, so Dublanko reached out to Jones.
“I was going through the list, trying to find someone who would let me on and they said Cody has a pretty good horse," Dublanko said. "So, I called him (Tuesday) night and he right away said, ‘For sure,’ so it was good.”
With the help of the horse, Dublanko timed in at 12.2 seconds to win the round. Jones had roped the same calf during the qualifying round, meaning Dublanko had some insight on the calf.
It was refreshing for him to earn a check after not competing at Frontier Park since 2016. Money aside, though, he's aiming higher.
“I drew a good calf and tried to not make any mistakes,” said Dublanko, who’s from Thorsby, Alberta. “It worked out for me; luck has a lot to do with it. We’re lucky to come back Friday or Saturday and see how it goes from here. … It’s Cheyenne. It’s not about the money, it's about getting the buckle at the end.”
Bull riding
The final three bull rides of the day were the top three scores of the day. Ty Bingham was the penultimate ride. Bingham hopped on Dakota Rodeo’s Unstoppable and surpassed Trevor Resite’s 87.5-point ride that was just before him with an 88. Josh Frost tied the 88 on the final ride of the day.
The high scores spark some motivation, Bingham said, but there's no rooting against one another.
“We don’t like watching one of our friends get one jump. We like watching everybody stay on,” Bingham said. “We just only hope our bull is half a point better than theirs. It’s not up to us how we end up, all we can do is ride what we’re drawn.”
The Howell, Utah, cowboy said he didn’t originally realize what bull he was matched up against, but he immediately knew once he got in the chute. Unstoppable was consistent all the way through, setting Bingham up for success.
“When I got on him, I did not recognize that bull. I did not know what he was at that point. I’d seen that bull a bunch, but didn’t realize it at the time,” Bingham said. “That bull just has really good timing. Up and down helps us out, makes us look good, and (he) bucked hard on top of that.”
Breakaway roping
Katie White wasn't overthinking too much when she rolled out of Chute 9 during Wednesday's quarterfinal breakaway section. White was just doing what she came to Cheyenne to do.
“I just tried to see my start and go catch,” White said. “I just tried to do my job.”
The Sumner, Texas, cowgirl roped her calf in 3.8 seconds, tying with Martha Angelone for first and securing a spot in this weekend's semifinal round. White's draw wasn't anything she wasn't expecting, but the run gives her a little bit of confidence going into the next round.
“He did what I thought he was going to do,” White said. “It gives me a little bit of momentum. We’re excited to stay a couple more days and run another one. My little boy is excited he got to come and watch mom at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’, as he calls it.”