CHEYENNE – Will Lowe has put himself in position to make Cheyenne Frontier Days history.

The 39-year-old has already won the CFD bareback bronc riding title three times – 2009, 2012 and 2018. With his 86-point ride on the back of Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Proud Mary, Lowe finished first during Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. It gives him the opportunity to win a fourth title, something nobody has done at Frontier Park Arena.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus