CHEYENNE – Lake Mehalic didn’t start calling her horse “Miracle Moly” for no reason.
Mehalic was told by her veterinarians at Colorado State University in February that Holy Moly should be retired from barrel racing and put down in the following six months because of a chip in his knee. There had been other chips taken out, but there was still one that was creating issues. Something kept telling Mehalic that Holy Moly’s career wasn’t over yet.
“The only reason I get to run him is because of God,” she said. “He kept telling me, ‘I’m not done with him yet, I’m not done with him yet.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure?' Because everyone else kept telling me that he’s done.”
Mehalic has taken it upon herself to prove that he's just getting started.
She is an animal therapy systems certified equine acuscope and myopulse therapist. She graduated from CSU – where she also competed in rodeo – with an undergraduate degree in equine science and a master's degree in agricultural science. Her experience and knowledge allowed her to start providing therapy to Holy Moly herself.
She uses an equine electric magnetic modality that uses a micro-current, which sends feedback to a computer system that “basically tells you where it hurts.” It reads the cells to tell if they’re functioning at too high or too low of a current, regulates that, and puts the body back in a state of homeostasis. It’s FDA approved to treat pain and increase healing. Mehalic said it’s been around in human medicine for about 40 years and animal medicine for 25 or 30 years.
“It’s really been a game changer in keeping him sound and going this summer,” she said. “Or just even going, because he wasn’t supposed to be. So, that’s been really helpful.”
Mehalic had lost a horse in 2018, and wasn’t sure if she was ready to start searching for another. She was on her way to the College National Finals Rodeo that same year when she first learned about Holy Moly.
“I got a Facebook message from a gal, and she said, ‘I have a horse that will fit you to a T,’ and sent me videos of Holy Moly,” Mehalic said. “I ended up getting him two weeks later.”
The uphill battle had just begun, though.
The pre-purchase exam that Holy Moly went through that June checked out fine. But when Mehalic took him back home to Arizona in November, her vet there said Mehalic had been told wrong, and Holy Moly wouldn’t be able to run barrels. She didn't think that was the case.
“My first vet said he’d never make a barrel horse, and I said, ‘Nope, they’re wrong. God’s telling me he’s going to do something big,'” Mehalic said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be this year, I don’t know what it’s going to be. But I know he’s not done yet.”
The knee issue was just a part of what Holy Moly has overcome.
At one point, he suffered from exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhaging, which happens when the lung capillaries burst from exercising. It causes the lungs to fill up with blood and creates a drowning sensation. Not long after, in December 2020, Holy Moly had colic surgery. Colic is abdominal pain that is caused by issues in the gastrointestinal tract. In March 2021, he almost had to have an eye removed when he got something in his eye, which created an ulcer.
“They told me if I had taken him in even a day later, they would have had to take his eye out,” Mehalic said.
Even prior to all of that, he dealt with foot issues that came from his horseshoes being cut too short, causing bleeding.
Despite the adversity, Holy Moly is still trending upward. Just his seventh competitive run of the season came during Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the 126th anniversary of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. The duo timed in at 18.98 seconds in muddy Frontier Park Arena, and didn’t land a spot in the semifinals. But for him to even be on that stage is a blessing in itself, Mehalic said.
He’s helped Mehalic earn a check in five of the six rodeos they’ve competed in this year. At only 10 years old, he still has ample time to find success. He's only competed around 30 times in the four years they've been together, she said.
“That fact that he’s here right now is crazy,” Mehalic said. "He deserves to have a successful professional career because he can. He’s fantastic."
Success aside, the opportunity Mehalic has given Holy Moly to showcase his skills didn't come by accident. She never considered giving up hope, regardless of whatever was thrown their way.
“He just didn’t get blessed with the best body parts, but I think that’s why he ended up in my care – was to take care of him as much as I can," she said. "Because a lot of people would have given up on a horse like that.”