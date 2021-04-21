CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Brenson Bartlett won bull riding on both days of the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Rock Springs.
He was the lone bull rider to cover his draw during Saturday’s rodeo, scoring 57 points. He won Sunday with 63 points, and was the only cowboy to record a score that day. Bartlett leads the season standings with 77.5. points, while Cheyenne’s Dalton Willis is second with 29.5.
Cheyenne’s Jaxon Farella also picked up a pair of wins on the weekend. He joined heeler Ava Reno of Gillette to win ribbon roping with a time of 8.94 seconds. Farella also clocked the fastest time in tie-down roping at 13.75 seconds. He was second in goat tying both days, stopping the clock in 9.59 seconds Saturday and 10.66 Sunday.
Farella also joined Cheyenne’s Trigg Thompson on the runner-up team roping tandem Sunday. Farella worked the horns and Thompson lassoed the back legs for a time of 13.04 seconds. They are second in the state standings for the season.
Farella also is second in the season standings in tie-down, and third in both the all-around standings and goat tying.
Thompson placed second in boys breakaway roping Saturday, clocking in with a time of 4.75 seconds. He was fourth Sunday (6.66). Thompson is third in the season standings. He also placed third in ribbon roping Sunday, partnering with heeler Laney Salo of Grover, Colorado, to finish in 13.93 seconds.