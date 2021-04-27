CHEYENNE – Cheyenne bull rider Brenson Bartlett won both rodeos during the junior high portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Big Piney.
Bartlett was the only bull rider to cover his draw in the opening event, scoring 47 points. He edged Lyman’s Strat Youngberg in the second rodeo with 42 points to Youngberg’s 39. Both wins padded Bartlett’s season lead in the event.
Cheyenne’s Jaxon Farella won boys goat tying (10.78 seconds) and second in tie-down roping (22.73) in the first rodeo. In the second event, he was second in goat tying (10.81), and joined Gillette’s Ava Reno on the runner-up ribbon roping team (10.51). Farella also took third in tie-down in the second rodeo (22.54).
Farella’s weekend moved him up to second in the all-around standings for the season. He also is second in goat tying and tie-down on the year. Farella and Reno are third in ribbon roping, while Farella and Trigg Thompson are tied for third in team roping.
Thompson and Laney Salo of Grover, Coloraado, placed fourth in ribbon roping at both rodeos. They stopped the clock in 13.95 seconds in the first and 14.17 in the second.
Thompson also placed fourth in breakaway in the second rodeo (4.67). He is second in the state in that event.
Colin Kofron placed fourth in boys breakaway roping (5.53) and sixth in goat tying (13.95) in the first rodeo.