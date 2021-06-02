CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sophomore Cory James Bomhoff placed third in tie-down roping at two Wyoming High School Rodeo Association events this past weekend.
Bomhoff stopped the clock in 12.92 seconds at Saturday's stop in Sheridan. He finished in 11.72 seconds Monday in Buffalo. He is fifth in the season standings with 77 points.
Central graduate Raegen DeLancey placed second in breakaway roping on Sunday in Buffalo, clocking in at 3.94 seconds. She was seventh on Saturday in Sheridan (5.92).
Cheyenne header Allen Cole teamed up with heeler Kagan Gilbert of Encampment to take fifth in team roping Monday in Buffalo at 8.44 seconds.
The Wyoming state finals are slated to start Monday in Douglas.