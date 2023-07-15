CHEYENNE — Bricen Baktamarian is no stranger to shooting or shooting competitions.
The 17-year-old fell in love with the sport after being taught to shoot at a young age. He has been part of Cheyenne East teams that have captured the past three Wyoming high school trap shooting state championships.
However, Baktamarian had no idea shooting competitions were part of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association circuit until a friend shared that fact with him this fall.
“I’m the only person that just goes to rodeos for shooting, so it was a little weird at first,” Baktamarian said. “Once I got there and made a bit of a name for myself, everyone accepted me and thought it was normal.”
It helped that Baktamarian is a pretty darned good shot.
He was state runner-up in trap shooting and placed fourth in light rifle shooting. He will compete in both events at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette. Baktamarian will compete in light rifle shooting Tuesday and trap shooting Thursday.
Baktamarian was introduced to the idea of competing on the rodeo circuit by a friend who also rodeos. He hunts, but enjoys shooting competitions because it provides him ways to hone and showcase his skills.
“It gives me a chance to prove how good I am,” he said.
Baktamarian has mostly competed as a trap shooter, using a shotgun to take down flying clay targets, and enjoys that the most. This is the first year Baktamarian has competed using .22-caliber rifles.
“I enjoy both, but I prefer trap shooting,” he said. “I like the satisfaction of making the target explode. I like to ‘powder’ them.”
Baktamarian shoots at least twice a week — many times more than that — because he feels like anything less would put him at a disadvantage.
“You have to stay sharp because there are a lot of good kids out there,” he said. “If you don’t stay sharp, you’re going to get run over.”
Baktamarian said he felt like he was struggling and falling behind during the course of the season. He felt like he was putting his NHSFR trap shooting berth at risk, so he reached out to Phil Kiner for some one-on-one shooting lessons. The most important things he learned from the world record-holder had little to do with the physical act of shooting.
“Trap shooting is a big mental game, probably 90% mental and just 10% shooting,” Baktamarian said. “He helped me with the mental game and focusing on my eyes and tracking the bird. It was minor things that make a big difference.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.