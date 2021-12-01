CHEYENNE – Cole Reiner hesitates to say that he came close to quitting bareback bronc riding as a high schooler.
However, there was a five- or six-month stretch bareback rarely crossed his mind after he suffered a broken arm when he got hung up in his rigging at a riding school.
That changed when his friend, Dylan Sandvick, started telling Reiner and Ian McGivney that he was a better cowboy than both of them.
“(McGivney) was still riding and I wasn’t, so there was only one thing for me to do to prove (Sandvick) wrong,” Reiner said. “I had to get back on and start riding again.”
Reiner has since turned himself into one of the best bareback riders in the world. He will compete in his second National Finals Rodeo starting Thursday in Las Vegas.
The 22-year-old Reiner is ranked eighth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings with more than $98,215 in earnings entering the NFR. Tilden Hooper leads the world with nearly $162,000.
The Buffalo product finished fifth in the world after reaching his first NFR last year.
Reiner credits his traveling partners for helping him unlock an approach that has him in the upper echelon of roughstock riders.
He traveled with Mason Clements (three NFR qualifications) and Leighton Berry (one NFR) last year. This year, Reiner is traveling with Hooper (eight NFRs) and five-time world champion Kaycee Feild.
Reiner has watched the way Hooper strategically enters rodeos and sets up their travel schedule. Both Hooper and Feild have helped Reiner learn to enjoy himself while going down the road while staying intense inside the chute.
“The lifestyle we’ve chosen doesn’t make sense,” Reiner said. “We’re driving to 60-plus rodeos per year getting on bucking horses and maybe getting paid. It’s hard, but those guys keep it light and fun.
“But they are also the most serious guys in the world when they’re getting ready to climb into the chute until they leave the arena. That’s what makes them some of the best to ever do it.”
Reiner didn’t always dream of rodeo stardom. He thought his notoriety would come on a wrestling mat where he was a two-time Wyoming Class 3A state champion, a two-time state runner-up and posted a 168-28 career record at Buffalo High.
“I wanted to go to the NCAAs and be a national championship wrestler, but I found this thing called bareback riding that was so much faster and so much more exciting,” he said. “It was just like wrestling, but you could never beat these things no matter how hard you tried.
“(The horses) always have the upper hand because they’re so much bigger and stronger than the cowboys, but I enjoy that fight.”
Reiner started his rodeo career as a team roper and tie-down roper. He grew tired of the timed events and thought bareback riding was the kind of change he needed.
Reiner got his start in roughstock at summer events put on by Kaycee’s John Forbes. Forbes hosts rodeos in Buffalo every Wednesday night in the summer, and rodeos in Kaycee every Friday night.
“I wanted to ride saddle broncs, but my family didn’t have a saddle,” Reiner said. “We had an old (bareback) riggin’ laying around the house for some reason. My dad had some friends who rode bareback, so we might have gotten it that way.
“I didn’t really know anything about bareback other than I wanted to give it a try.”
Dylan Sandvick’s father, Larry, is an 11-time NFR qualifier. He helped Reiner get his rigging set up for his first rodeo. In addition to the Kaycee and Buffalo night rodeos, Reiner also competed in the Johnson and Sheridan County fairs.
He saw an almost immediate improvement after Dylan Sandvick challenged him to come back from the broken arm.
“I wasn’t doing anything different or doing anything special, but I was starting to figure things out and I was starting to see improvement every ride,” Reiner said. “I’d have a set back and it would be frustrating, and then I’d see more improvement and that was encouraging.”
The 2020 NFR was moved to Arlington, Texas, because restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic made it next to impossible for the PRCA to hold its year-end event in Las Vegas. Instead of posting up at a hotel for a week, Reiner was able to make a one-hour trip to the rodeo each day.
This will be his first “real” NFR experience. Reiner is looking forward to it. He expects to be better prepared for it.
“Last year, we got in the chutes for the first round and I look down the line and there’s Kaycee Feild, Richie Champion, Orin Larsen, Clayton Biglow and all these guys who are the best bareback riders in the world,” Reiner said. “And then there’s Tim O’Connell being super intense. I knew all those guys, but they’re the best of the best and it was my first time.
“I feel like I’m much more one of the guys than just a rookie. I know the chute procedure and how fast things are going to go. I’m going to be a lot more comfortable.”
That also means being ready for the horses he will challenge over the 10-round NFR.
“The horses buck hard and they’re great during the season, but you give them two or three months off before they go out to Vegas for the NFR and they’re huge,” Reiner said. “They’re rested and they’ve been fed well. There’s a lot more horse than there is the rest of the season.
“But we’re also well-rested and in better shape. Getting to go out there and clash with the best horses and cowboys in the world is a feeling like no other.”