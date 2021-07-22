CHEYENNE – Katie Mundorf didn’t get to enjoy owning the Frontier Park Arena breakaway roping record long.
“I had it for 10 minutes, if that,” Mundorf said with a laugh.
That’s because Carole Hollers of Sturgis, South Dakota, scorched the competition with a 3.40-second run during qualifying for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Wednesday morning.
“My horse is starting to work really good, and she was spot-on (Wednesday),” Hollers said. “And that calf was really good. He started and kind of waited, and then took off when I got to him. That helped things go really fast.
“I had a really good calf.”
The 200 breakaway ropers who competed Wednesday were broken into two sections. The top 30 of each section earned berths in the bracketed competition CFD adopted prior to the 2019 rodeo. The 140 who didn’t qualify Wednesday will try to earn 12 wild card spots this morning.
Hollers earned $3,806 for posting the fastest qualifying time Wednesday. Her horse, Shazam, has been hesitant to start full speed, but that wasn’t the case during qualifying.
“She left hard and ran the whole way,” Hollers said. “She was just right.”
Mundorf had the second-fastest qualifying time in the first group, stopping the clock in 3.64 seconds to earn $3,045.
“All of those calves had just about the same start, but mine was a little slower, and that helped,” said Mundorf, who lives in Mullen, Nebraska.
Makayla Boisjoli of Calgary, Alberta, had the fastest time in the second batch of qualifiers at 3.93 seconds. She earned $2,474 for posting the third-fastest time overall.
“I was second-guessing myself on the start, and my sister told me to trust myself,” Boisjoli said. “Hitting the (score) line here is so important. I trusted myself and timed it just right. I got out perfectly and gave myself a good shot right out front.”
Boisjoli entered CFD late in 2019, and was on the reserve list in case any cowgirls dropped out.
“I’ve been kicking myself ever since 2019, and I have been waiting to enter here,” she said. “I might have been the first person entered. There was no way I was missing the entry for this year, especially with all the money they added. How can you not enter here?
“It’s Wednesday, and I’m supposed to be working, but I told my boss, ‘You’re going to have to do without me for a few days. I’m going to Cheyenne.’”