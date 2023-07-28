CHEYENNE — In 2019, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo decided to make a change.
Gone was the previous format that included two go-rounds and a final round in each of the eight Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events. Instead, it was switched to a tournament-style format.
While the change has been good for the fans, it is not completely perfect for the contestants. While some enjoy the tournament style, or only know it like that, others have issues with it.
“No matter what, the format is going to have its positives and negatives,” said Clayton Biglow, who won Friday’s bareback riding semifinal. “Really, I think it’s better because you just go out and let it all hang out. You don’t want to screw one up, but you aren’t going to safety one up. You’re going to spur one up, and the best man wins.”
One of the big benefits of the tournament style for cowboys, and particularly roughstock riders, is the ability to improve. Once the top four advance to the semifinals, their previous scores no longer matter. It allows for them to not have to worry about a low score coming back to bite them in the aggregate race.
“You’ve got a chance to move out of each day,” saddle bronc rider Sage Newman said Wednesday. “You just have to ride against your day, and it’s a neat format. I think it’s a good format, and it’s a good deal.”
Athletes also only have to compete against the athletes on their day in the format. For example, Wednesday’s edition of the “Daddy of ’em All” saw heavy rainfall, which significantly hampered the barrel racers. Because they were competing on that day, everyone had a level playing field and wasn’t judged against other contestants competing in different conditions.
But while the format has its pros, it also presents some issues for competitors.
The ability to earn money is one of the bigger cons for riders during the week. While other rodeos have payouts after each round, CFD has most of its payout reserved for the finals.
For riders like Sage Kimzey, this is a big issue. Kimzey recorded a final score of 91.5 in the bull riding Wednesday, and received a paycheck for less than $3,000. While the payout was nice, the seven-time world champion knew his ride could have won him a lot more at other places.
Kimzey’s Wednesday score is the best at CFD thus far. However, he was unable to hold on during his ride in Friday’s semifinals.
“I don’t like the format at all,” Kimzey said Wednesday. “I just made a bull ride that would have won pretty much any rodeo in the world and I’m going to make $2,600. So, that part is not the coolest.”
But while the ability for top riders to earn money can be an issue for some, it can be a benefit for others. Biglow posted a final score of 80 during the quarterfinals. The 27-year-old knew a score like that would likely not place in a position to earn money at a rodeo with a more traditional format. But because he qualified for the semifinals, he managed to walk away with a couple hundred dollars.
The other major concern for athletes at the “Daddy of ’em All” is with travel. Most rodeo athletes travel from place to place, which can make getting back to Cheyenne difficult if they manage to qualify for the semifinals and finals.
Tie-down roper Haven Meged felt the issues with the travel schedule entering Friday’s semifinal. The No. 2-ranked tie-down roper was at a rodeo in Helena, Montana, on Thursday night. He left for Cheyenne around 1 a.m. and made it just in time for the start of CFD.
“It’s a lot of driving for us,” Meged said. “It’s a lot of trips back here. It’s tough on us, and it’s a lot of work.
“It’s getting bad, but I guess I like it now, because I’m doing good.”
Saddle bronc rider Q Taylor is another that will be feeling the effects of having to travel back to Cheyenne. After putting together a 90-point saddle bronc ride on Friday, Taylor and his travel group will head to the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota. They will then head up to another rodeo in Alberta, Canada, before making the trip back to Cheyenne for the finals on Sunday.
“Normally, we just have to go to a rodeo and you’re one and done and gone again,” the Casper College graduate said. “Here, we are going to end up making three trips back and forth.
“I don’t mind it as long as they keep paying me like this.”
The tournament style in rodeo is becoming more and more popular across the United States. So, whether cowboys love it or hate it, the style is here to stay.
“If I’m against it or not, every rodeo is doing the same thing,” Biglow said. “So, you better like it.”
Local hands
Buffalo, Wyoming, product Cole Reiner qualified for Championship Sunday in bareback riding with a final score of 81.5. Donny Proffit of Diamondville, Wyoming, qualified, as well, taking second with a final score of 84.5. Caleb Brangham of Big Piney, Wyoming, took third in rookie saddle bronc riding.
Taylor, who attended Casper College, won Friday’s semifinal in saddle bronc with a final score of 90.
Shayla Hall and Willow Wilson — who are from Colony and Baggs, Wyoming, respectively — qualified in breakaway roping. Hall took first place with a final time of 4.6 seconds, while Wilson finished tied for third with a final time of 4.9.
Douglas, Wyoming, steer wrestler Payden McIntyre recorded a no-time Friday, ending his week at CFD.
