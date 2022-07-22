CHEYENNE – Describing Sawyer Gilbert’s breakaway roping championship at Cheyenne Frontier Days as life-changing isn’t the least bit hyperbolic.

That victory catapulted her up the world standings, helping her earn a spot at the National Finals Breakaway Roping. She won the world championship at the December event, which led to her leaving college to pursue professional rodeo as a full-time career.

