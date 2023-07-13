CHEYENNE — Brenson Bartlett has always been a serious bull rider.
However, the sophomore regularly joked around with his friends and fellow competitors right up to the point of when he climbed into the chute for his ride.
That changed this spring.
Bartlett went through what he described as a major slump. He was looking for a way to reverse his fortunes, which is why — among other changes — he started being more serious behind the chutes.
“I changed my routine before I got on,” Bartlett said. “Instead of joking around behind the bucking chutes, I’d get mad and get serious and think about my riding. That helped a lot.
“I’ll still joke around back there, but I don’t really talk to anyone in the five or 10 minutes before I get on. I just get into my zone and get focused on doing what I need to do.”
That focus helped him repeat as Wyoming state champion and earn a spot in his second National High School Finals Rodeo. Bartlett will compete in Gillette during Wednesday morning slack and during Wednesday night’s main performance.
Bartlett posted scores in four of the six fall rodeos, winning three of those rounds and splitting first in the other. He placed second in the first spring rodeo, and then had four no-scores. Bartlett snapped that string with a third-place effort in the second Big Piney rodeo. That was a blip on the radar, though, as Bartlett had a stretch of six no-scores in seven attempts.
He broke that spell by placing fourth in the first Buffalo rodeo and first in the second to close the regular season. Bartlett split third at the state finals to finish off his championship run.
“I was really sad at the beginning of that slump because I was bucking off of a bunch of bulls, and I couldn’t figure out why,” Bartlett said. “That made me mad. Once I got mad, I figured out I didn’t have a whole lot of ‘try,’ and I needed to get that back.
“That’s why I changed my routine before I got on.”
Bartlett also started getting into the gym to build up the strength he thought he lost when he quit his job doing welding, fabrication and mechanic work to focus on the summer rodeo run last year.
“That job I had was really physically demanding and made me strong,” he said. “The bulls I’m getting on now are a little bigger than what I was used to, and that broke me down. It took me a while to figure out what I needed to do to ride well again.
“There are always things I could be doing better, but I’m riding pretty well right now.”
Last summer’s trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo wasn’t Bartlett’s first taste of national-level competition. He’d been to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, the junior bull riding world finals and the Junior National Finals Rodeo, which is held in conjunction with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s National Finals Rodeo every December in Las Vegas.
However, Bartlett’s first NHSFR was a struggle. He’s looking to reverse his fortunes in Gillette, just like he turned around his spring rodeo season.
“I’ve started to look at every rodeo like it’s a glorified practice pen,” he said. “I’m trying to go out there and block everything out. For the longest time, my dad told me to treat every rodeo like the practice pen from the time I was really young.
“It’s pretty easy to convince a young kid of things, so I really believed it. As I got older, it didn’t seem like any other rodeo. Now, I’m trying to make myself realize that it’s just a glorified practice pen.”