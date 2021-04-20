CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sophomore Cory James Bomhoff won tie-down roping at the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Rock Springs.
Bomhoff stopped the clock in 10.49 seconds Sunday. He also placed fifth in tie-down Saturday at 14.28 seconds. Bomhoff is currently fourth in the WYHSRA season standings with 48 points.
Kaycee Thomas of Carpenter placed fifth in barrel racing Saturday (15.985 seconds), while Cheyenne’s Cash Bohannon was fifth in bull riding Sunday (50 points).
The Cheyenne team roping tandem of Wyatt Day (header) and Kyle Kofron (heeler) finished fifth Saturday (8.68 seconds), while Cheyenne’s Raegen DeLancey (heaer) and Connor Thomas (heeler) were sixth (8.80).
Meriden’s Cort McBride (heeler) and heeler Bodie Herring of Veteran are fourth in the WYHSRA’s season standings with 44 points.