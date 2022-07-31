CHEYENNE – Co-champions were the order of the day in timed event finals at the 126th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo.

Breakaway ropers Macy Young and Tiffany Schieck got the ties started when they both stopped the clock in 4.0 seconds. Tie-down ropers Ryan Thibodeaux and Cory Solomon made it a trend by sharing the title with runs of 10.3 seconds.

